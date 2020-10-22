Huskies defeats county foes East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior
North Marion made a heck of a case as the best team in Marion County on Thursday night with a sweep of county rivals East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior in the county tri-match at North Marion High School.
The Lady Huskies swept the Polar Bears in straight sets (25-9, 29-27) and rallied from a first set loss to take down the Bees (15-25, 25-8, 25-18).
Maggie Poling led the way for North Marion on the Huskies' big night as she recorded a team-high 17 total kills to go with 16 digs and three aces. Other standouts for North Marion were Sarah Moscufo with a team-high eight aces, Taylor Kerere with a team-best 36 assists, and Lea Barker with a team-high 34 digs. Moscufo also contributed 10 kills and four digs, while Kerere chipped in another four kills and seven digs.
Kiley Brown and Khya Kolb added to North's offensive firepower with another seven kills apiece, and Brown also had three aces and four digs. Bella Fetty tallied five more kills to go with three aces and five digs.
Kennedy Beaty and Kassidy Bookout joined Barker with double-digit digs for the tri-match, with Beaty tallying 16 digs and Bookout 12 digs.
