SHINNSTON — As so many sports across West Virginia, from youth leagues, to adult leagues, to professional ranks are slowly navigating a possible return, there was already a fast and furious competition in full force Sunday in Shinnston. And there wasn't a second to waste.
Racers from across the tri-state revved the gears on their dirt bikes and fired up their four-wheelers as dozens of competitors and hundreds of spectators gathered for the Mountain State Hare Scramble racing series on Sunday at the Rockwell Hilly Farm. From 8 a.m. until about 6 p.m. racers as young as 4 years old to those older than 50 hopped on their dirt bikes and ATVs for a full day of six races in what was the second event of 10 scheduled events in the Mountain State Hare Scramble series which runs from May 24 through Nov. 1.
"Whether it be ball and bat sports or motor sports, really no matter what I do I'm just competitive," said Abraham Dunsmore, an A Class ATV racer.
Sunday's contest featured all sorts of competitors, from youth just starting out, to seasoned pros, to folks just looking for a day of riding on different terrain in a different atmosphere. In total, Sunday's event had six races — mini youth dirt bikes, mini youth ATVs, youth dirt bikes, youth ATVs, adult dirt bikes and adult ATVs.
"I had races an hour from my house today, but I drove a few hours to come here because the terrain's always good," said Bill Zavidny, who lives just north of Pittsburgh and competes in the dirt biking 30-plus-year-old A class. "There was one in Ohio today, but it was probably flat. There was one over by Somerset today too that was maybe pretty good, but this one is cheap too. These guys are awesome, they don't try and kill your pocket here."
The racer registration fees for Sunday's event were just $30 for the adult classes and $20 for youth, a price more than worth the quality of the track and unique terrain of Sunday's 8.2-mile adult course.
"It was a really nice, just awesome track," said Roy Johnson, who raced in the 50-plus-year-old Masters dirt bike class. "Just the way they laid it out, on a lot of the other (tracks) it's just wide open, but on this one, you had some fast places but also slower, technical stuff."
"I think it's cool that it wasn't just flat and simple — there were some big rocks, big hill climbs, stuff like that," said Dunsmore, who raced in the Mountain State Hare Scramble series last year as well and finished third in his class in the opening event this season on May 24. "It takes a lot of technical skill of where to put your body weight on the bike so it gets traction. The biggest thing is just minimizing all of your mistakes."
"There was a little bit of everything in a lap. It was really cool," said Bill Zavidny of Cabot, Pa., who was one of the top finishers in his class. "This type of riding is fun because the possibilities are endless. It's not like going to a motocross track and doing the same laps all day and hitting the same jumps — I'm not taking away from that, it's still hard, but I get bored real quick."
The terrain as well as the camaraderie and sheer adrenaline of the event served all age groups and all types of racers, from those who view as more of a recreational activity such as Johnson to those who are deeply invested in the competitive draw, such as Dunsmore and Zavidny.
Johnson, who has been racing for more than 20 years, admits now that riding is probably more of a connecting activity between him and his grandson rather than a lifestyle. At this point in his racing days, he's not doing a lot of day to day training to maximize performance. Dunsmore, on the other hand, he's diligent in his race preparation in terms of workouts, diet and hydration.
"I mean anybody can come out here and try. And they might finish the race, but they won't do that well," Dunsmore said. "You can't be eating Cheetos everyday and then come out here and do great. You might do good for the first lap, but then everything else sets in."
Dunsmore, for example, tries to maintain a diet of quality meat — "not the stuff you buy at McDonalds," he said — and will drink strictly water in the week or so leading up to a race, admittedly if he sticks to his routine. Peanut butter is another staple of his diet, he says, and before every race, he eats a pair of Reese Cups. "It gives me a good little patch of energy," he said.
But regardless of one's ambitions and aside from one's status, races like the one on Sunday and throughout the Mountain State Hare Scramble series ultimately give racers a few hours to separate from life's whirlwind and simply enjoy the ride.
"It's like anything you love," Zavidny said. "Once you're out there, you're 100 percent focused, and all of your other problems go away for two hours."
Email Bradley Heltzel at bheltzel@timeswv.com or follow him on Twitter @bradheltzTWV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.