FAIRMONT – With the remainder of the 2020 girls’ basketball state tournament still hanging in limbo as the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission searches for every possible avenue to complete the 2019-20 season amid concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, let’s take stock of the season that was in Marion County while continuing to hold out a glimmer of hope for what it still could be. Today, let’s look back at the best games in Marion County girls’ basketball for the 2019-20 season.
As we remember the marquee performances and unforgettable moments that made this season’s most memorable games, a few things to keep in mind about the rankings: First, they’re completely subjective. And second, they feature only games covered by the Times West Virginian this season.
Now, let’s dive in to the Top 5, starting with the best game of the season and counting up to No. 5.
1. Region I, Section 2 championship: Fairmont Senior at North Marion, Feb. 28
Final: North Marion 56, Fairmont Senior 52
Player of the game: Karlie Denham, North Marion: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
Outstanding performance: Marley Washenitz, Fairmont Senior: 23 points, 14 rebounds, 3 steals
Deciding moment: North Marion’s Karlie Denham hits a game-tying 3 with just over a minute to play.
Stakes: North Marion finished off a 3-0 season sweep of Fairmont Senior to win the Region I, Section 2 championship. The win clinched home-court advantage for the Huskies in the regional co-final against Section 1 runners-up Petersburg, while the loss sent the Polar Bears on the road in the regional against Section 1 champion Frankfort.
This game was the third installment of the season and the 11th-consecutive sectional title game played between county foes North Marion and Fairmont Senior, but even when taking into account the rich history between the two programs, this season’s sectional title game stood out as an all-time classic. I can’t think of a high school sporting event I’ve attended in person that boasted a more electric atmosphere and supercharged environment than this one – there wasn’t a seat to be had on either side’s bleachers and even the standing area along each baseline had people packed on top of one another like double-parked cars.
Once this one tipped off, the Lady Huskies and Lady Polar Bears justified the frenzied crowd and the pregame hype with a thrilling and gritty battle that went right down to the wire for the sectional crown. The speedy, steady dynamism of North’s backcourt duo of Denham and Taylor Buonmaici – which combined for 43 points on 14-of-30 shooting – zoomed through Fairmont Senior’s zone presses and man-to-man defenses to juice the Huskies’ go-go offense, while Katlyn Carson swallowed up the Polar Bears’ drives and putback chances with game-highs of nine blocks and 14 rebounds.
North Marion led for nearly the entirety of the game, with the Huskies up 15-9 after the first quarter, 28-28 at halftime and 42-32 after three quarters. But the fourth quarter belonged to Fairmont Senior, with the Polar Bears clawing their way back. Washenitz, who scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half, dialed in on attacking the soft spots in North’s 2-3 half-court zone, and Fairmont Senior’s own defense stiffened to limit the Huskies.
A pair of nifty finishes in the lane by Washenitz finally dragged the Polar Bears back to even ground and then ahead as they took a 49-46 lead with about two minutes left. But inside a minute, Denham splashed her dagger 3 from the corner and then gave North the lead for good on the following possession with a pair of free throws.
2. Fairmont Senior at North Marion, Dec. 12 and North Marion at Fairmont Senior, Feb. 6
Dec. 12 Final: North Marion 72, Fairmont Senior 63
Player of the game: Taylor Buonamici, North Marion: 36 points (12-19 FG), 8 rebounds, 5 assists
Outstanding performance: Marley Washenitz, Fairmont Senior: 31 points, 11 rebounds, 8 steals
Deciding moment: North Marion rips off an 11-2 run to overtake the lead in the second quarter with Washenitz on the bench in foul trouble.
Stakes: Fairmont Senior and North Marion entered the game ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the state in Class AA. The win moved the Huskies to 2-0 and the eventual No. 1 ranking, while the Polar Bears fell to 3-1.
Feb. 6 Final: North Marion 69, Fairmont Senior 68
Player of the game: Katlyn Carson, North Marion: 21 points, 17 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 steals
Outstanding performance: Marley Washenitz, Fairmont Senior: 21 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, 8 steals
Deciding moment: North Marion goes on a 10-0 run to take a 50-40 lead in the third quarter.
Stakes: North Marion’s road win gave the Huskies the regular-season sweep of Fairmont Senior and essentially clinched the Big 10 Conference title and the No. 1 seed in the sectional playoffs.
For the sake of the list’s diversity, I lumped each of the North-West regular meetings into one spot. All three season matchups certainly warranted a spot on the list, and there’s a case to be made they deserved the Top 3 slots.
The first regular meeting in Rachel was a battle of the stars with Buonamici and Washenitz firmly asserting themselves as two of the state’s most undeniable stars.
Buonamici, known throughout her career as a reluctant volume scorer, went into full-on takeover mode for the Huskies, spurning Fairmont Senior with relentless attacks and trips to the foul line. Washenitz, meanwhile, couldn’t be contained by the Huskies, with her non-stop two-way motor prying at every and any source of weakness. The two stars piled up a combined 67 points on 23-of-41 (56%) shooting from the floor and 20-of-26 from the foul line with 19 rebounds, 7 assists, and 10 steals.
North Marion got 36 points on 31.1 percent shooting (14-of-45) from all players other than Buonamici, while Fairmont Senior got 32 points on 17 percent shooting (9-of-53) from all players other than Washenitz. Katlyn Carson chipped in a double-double for North Marion with 13 points and 12 rebounds to go with four blocks, and Fairmont Senior got 11 points from Emily Starn and 12 rebounds from Kiara Cosby.
In the second meeting between the two rivals in Fairmont, Carson’s monster double-double carried the Huskies past the Polar Bears and dueling 21-point efforts from Washenitz and junior Bekah Jenkins for Fairmont Senior. The Huskies opened the second half on a 17-6 run to flip a one-point deficit into a 10-point lead, but it was North Marion coach Mike Parrish’s gamble to leave Buonamici on the floor in the first half with three fouls and the game slipping away that may have the made the victory possible.
Buonamici picked up her third foul with 7:28 left in the second quarter, but after NMHS’s deficit grew to six at 24-18, Parrish subbed her back in at the 6:10 mark. Fairmont Senior went up by as many as eight at 26-18 moments later, but with Buonmaici on the floor nearly the rest of the half, North closed on a 15-8 run to trail just 34-33 at the break.
3. Class AA State Tournament quarterfinal: No. 8 Bridgeport vs. No. 1 North Marion at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center
Final (OT): North Marion 58, Bridgeport 49
Player of the game: Taylor Buonamici, North Marion: 23 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals
Outstanding performance: Gabby Reep, Bridgeport: 11 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals
Deciding moment: Bridgeport’s Gabby Reep’s layup attempt rolls of the rim as time expires in regulation.
Stakes: North Marion barely escapes the first-ever No. 1/8 upset in the history of the girls’ state tournament and advances to the state semifinals against Lincoln The state tournament shuts down a day later due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus.
In what may wind up as the unceremonious end anyway to a 25-1 season for North Marion, the Huskies eluded a historic 1/8 upset by a fingernail for the second time in three seasons after they barely edged Bluefield two years ago in the Class AA 1/8 matchup on a buzzer-beater to avoid overtime.
This time around, however, the Huskies were blessed to see overtime as Bridgeport nearly completed an all-time shocker when Gabby Reep’s contested layup attempt at the horn just rolled off the front of the rim. The Indians trailed 40-33 going into the fourth quarter, but they held North Marion to three points on 1-of-6 shooting in over the period’s eight minutes and drew even with under a minute to play on a huge 3 by Reep from above the break.
Once in OT, the Huskies finally pulled away in the period’s final two minutes to just scrape past a Bridgeport team they walloped by 47 points in their lone regular season meeting.
Buonamici and freshman Olivia Toland with 15 points and nine rebounds were the lone NMHS players to score in double figures, although Carson tallied eight points, nine rebounds and eight blocks. AnnaMarie Pinit scored a team-high 12 points for Bridgeport on 3-of-6 from 3, while Reep had 11 and Paige Humble scored 10.
4. Region I co-final: Fairmont Senior at Frankfort, March 5
Final: Fairmont Senior 47, Frankfort 36
Player of the game: Bekah Jenkins, Fairmont Senior: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
Outstanding performance: Morgan Lilley, Fairmont Senior: 10 points, 9 rebounds
Deciding moment: Fairmont Senior holds Frankfort scoreless for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter en route to a 13-0 run.
Stakes: Fairmont Senior’s regional road victory punched a ticket to the Class AA state tournament and sent Frankfort home. The win also avenged the 2018 regional co-final where the hosting Falcons knocked out the defending champion Polar Bears.
There’s a legitimate argument that the regular season Fairmont Senior-Frankfort edition was the better game between these two teams. The Falcons mounted a furious rally in the game’s final minutes and nabbed a walk-off 59-58 win in cold-blooded fashion when Makenna Douthitt stuck a wing 3 at the buzzer. It also featured a cleaner, more aesthetically pleasing style of play.
But it didn’t have the do-or-die stakes of the postseason nor the utter vitriol between the two teams and their respective fan bases that the regional co-final did. This game was truly a test of survival.
Manufacturing offense was a grind both ways. Frankfort suffocated Washenitz with a box-and-one defense – she scored just three points on five shots – and Fairmont Senior mauled the Falcons with physical, connected man-to-man defense. Combined the two teams shot just 32.1 percent from the field (26-of-81) and amassed 34 turnovers (17 apiece). Both team’s stars – Washenitz for Fairmont Senior, Douthitt for Frankfort – were hampered by foul trouble throughout. And both teams’ fans – whew boy – were they heated at each other, almost as if they thought the outcome hinged on an all-hands-on-deck showdown that pitted every fragment of Frankfort High against every fiber of Fairmont Senior High. Even now, bitterness between the two still lingers.
Ultimately, however, all of those elements – the rugged offense, the on-court chippines, the off-court hostility – made the end result of this one feel like the truest of triumphs.
5. Grafton at East Fairmont, Feb. 20
Final (OT): East Fairmont 63, Grafton 61
Player of the game: Somer Stover, East Fairmont: 22 points, 14 rebounds
Outstanding performance: Meredith Maier, Grafton: 29 points, 7 rebounds
Deciding moment: East Fairmont’s Kianna Casuccio nabs her sixth steal of the game and assists the game-tying basket in the final seconds to force overtime.
Stakes: East Fairmont’s win in its regular season finale clinched a second-consecutive winning season for the Lady Bees. The victory moved EFHS’s 2019-20 record to 12-10.
In what was a monumental season for East Fairmont’s continued climb as a program, the Lady Bees saved perhaps their most consequential – and certainly their most thrilling – game of the regular season for the end. The Bees were sitting at 11-10 overall, with prior marquee wins over Preston on the road and Bridgeport at home, but a victory over the visiting Bearcats would lock up a second straight winning season and sole possession of fourth place in the final Big 10 Conference standings for East Fairmont.
Yet, for the majority of the game, Grafton’s defense sneered and East Fairmont’s offense sputtered. Marred by turnovers and icy shooting, East Fairmont trailed by seven at the half and eight late in the third quarter. But eventually what became the Bees’ two strongholds all season long – tough defense and offensive rebounding – fueled an EFHS rally.
East’s defense dialed in, undoing Grafton’s ball control, and its offensive rebounding ramped up, offsetting its own shooting struggles. The Bees whittled the Bearcats’ lead down to two with under 30 seconds left, and after missing their initial game-tying shot attempt, forced overtime on Casuccio’s steal-and-assist sequence. And once in OT, East’s continued two-way efforts nabbed control of the game to secure the victory.
Honorable mentions:
Frankfort at Fairmont Senior, Dec. 30: Final: Frankfort 59, Fairmont Senior 58
North Marion vs. Martinsburg at East Fairmont High School, Jan. 21: Final: Martinsburg 56, North Marion 55
Fairmont Senior at Bridgeport, Jan. 11: Final (OT): Fairmont Senior 61, Bridgeport 56
North Marion at Lincoln, Jan. 28: Final: North Marion 68, Lincoln 65
Bridgeport at East Fairmont, Jan. 28: Final: East Fairmont 38, Bridgeport 34
