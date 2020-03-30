FAIRMONT – With the remainder of the 2019-20 boys’ basketball season suspended indefinitely due to concerns over the coronavirus COVID-19, potentially robbing everyone of a full postseason and state tournament, let’s take a look back at some of the biggest games of the season within Marion County to this point. Today, we’re looking back and ranking the best games in Marion County boys’ basketball from the 2019-20 season after ranking the Top 5 girls’ games last week.
As we take stock of the memorable moments and outstanding performances throughout the season’s most riveting games, here are a few things to keep in mind: First, they’re completely subjective. And second, they feature only games covered by the Times West Virginian this season.
Now, let’s dive in to the Top 5, starting with the best game of the season and counting up to No. 5.
- Fairmont Senior at North Marion, Jan. 6
Final: North Marion 45, Fairmont Senior 43
Player of the game: Gunner Murphy, North Marion: 21 points (6-19 FG), 9 rebounds
Outstanding performance: Jaelin Johnson, Fairmont Senior: 22 points, 12 rebounds
Deciding moment: North Marion’s Praise Chukwudozie’s flies in for a game-winning putback dunk in the final seconds for a 45-43 Huskies win.
Stakes: North Marion snapped a 13-game losing streak to Fairmont Senior in which the Huskies were outscored by an average of 40.5 points a game.
North Marion’s statewide skeptics were still ardent non-believers in the validity of the Huskies’ 5-0 start entering this rivalry game against Fairmont Senior, citing a feathery soft early schedule. With the Polar Bears maligned in an early-season funk after absorbing devastating graduation losses from last year’s squad, even this Huskies victory ultimately didn’t do a ton to quell outside doubts –they’d have to wait until Jan. 20 when they beat Bridgeport on the road to move to 11-0 to do that. But talk to anyone remotely within the Rachel area and a North victory over West side was a major stepping stone for the Huskies no matter how you slice it.
And boy oh boy as this early-January showdown unfolded between Marion County’s two most bitter rivals, whatever significance this game carried going in jumped by a whole other level or two. The intensity rode a permanent peak and the physicality was relentless. Both teams’ defenses were defiant – Fairmont Senior’s with bullying and disciplined man-to-man and North Marion’s with rangy and swarming length.
The Huskies mustered just 31.1 percent shooting (14-of-45) with 11 turnovers, while the Polar Bears were a few ticks better at 36 percent shooting (18-of-50) with 13 turnovers. In the first half, especially, the two squads struggled to a combined 14-of-51 from the field for a mere 27.5 percent. The quest to attain even a modicum of offensive sustainability was survival of the fittest, with each team’s respective stars – Gunner Murphy for NMHS, Jaelin Johnson for FSHS – doing the heavy lifting. Murphy shot just 6-of-19 as Johnson hounded him and FSHS’s help defenders squeezed his attack options all game, but he still grinded his way to 21 points and nine rebounds as the Huskies’ offensive lifeline. Johnson, meanwhile, hit 9-of-21 from the field and tallied game highs of 22 points and 12 rebounds, blending power with finesse as he wiggled through small creases on his way to the rim.
North Marion managed to snare a 22-17 lead at the half after Murphy sizzled in the second quarter with 12 of the Huskies’ 16 points. Then following a bank-in 3 by Chukwudozie and another deep triple by Murphy, NMHS took its largest lead of the game at 33-24 late in the third quarter. But Johnson refused to let the Polar Bears whither away, tearing to the hoop with abandon, be it in transition, crashes to the glass, or vicious rack attacks in the half court. He reeled off six points in short order, narrowing the deficit to three points by the end of the third quarter.
Once in the fourth quarter, the mini offensive surges in the game’s second and third periods, evaporated and every bucket was a war of contrition. With under a minute to play, the Huskies were clinging to a three-point lead at 43-40 and Johnson had just fouled out for Fairmont Senior, but then FSHS junior guard Bryson Flowers hit the game’s biggest shot to that point when he launched a gutsy, stone-cold step back 3 to tie it.
The Huskies still had one last gasp left in the tank, however, and as Murphy unfurled a contested pull-up 3 over a pair of FSHS defenders, Chukwudozie, who had just set a screen for Murphy, dove to the rim. No one picked him up or put a body on him, and moments later, Chukwudozie was hanging on the rim having just flushed a putback slam to give North Marion a touchstone victory in what had been an unkind series against their county rivals.
- Robert C. Byrd at Fairmont Senior, Feb. 11
Final (2OT): Robert C. Byrd-59 Fairmont Senior 58
Player of the game: Bryson Lucas, Robert C. Byrd: 29 points (11-16 FG), 4 rebounds, 4 steals
Outstanding performance: Jaelin Johnson, Fairmont Senior: 23 points (10-15 FG), 6 rebounds, 4 steals
Deciding moment: Robert C. Byrd’s Khori Miles goes 1-of-2 at the foul line for the go-ahead free throw with 2.3 seconds left in the second overtime.
Stakes: The Eagles’ victory gave them a 2-0 series sweep of Fairmont Senior and extended their winning streak to 15 games.
This two-overtime marathon has a case for No. 1 – it was a well-played game overall full of momentum swings and clutch plays. The game was tied on 11 separate occasions and featured six lead changes, and each of Robert C. Byrd and Fairmont Senior had cracks to win on buzzer-beaters.
Just ticking through the number of gigantic plays down the stretch of regulation and each overtime period offers a snapshot of how frenzied and wild this one was in winning time.
Miles converted an initial game-winning layup on a back cut with 8 seconds left only for it to be waived off after FSHS’s Bryson Flowers slid over to take a charge. Flowers’ last-second layup attempt in traffic at the other end glanced off the backboard and bounced out to Dominic Viani who just missed a midrange jumper at the buzzer to end regulation. In the first OT, Trey Washenitz hit a huge wing 3 for the Polar Bears to tie it with 35 seconds left. Miles then came up short on a game-winning triple for RCB at the buzzer. Then in the final minute of the second OT, each of RCB’s Blake Meighen and FSHS’s Jaelin Johnson went 1-of-2 at the foul line to leave the game tied at 58-58 with under 10 seconds left. Finally, Miles powered his way to the line and hit the second of his two free throws with 2.3 seconds left to win and allow the Eagles to escape the upset.
Not to be lost in the frenzied whirlwind of the finishes to regulation and both overtimes was the quality of this one’s first 30 minutes, which featured dueling rallies as the Polar Bears came back from down six on multiple occasions in the third and the Eagles erased a five-point deficit early in the fourth. Lucas was a straight-up monster for Byrd, especially in the first half with 19 points, and he bopped FSHS with a series of thunder dunks. Then Fairmont’s Johnson nearly outdid him in the second half, including a torrid stretch in the third quarter when he ripped off 10 points in three minutes to bring the Polar Bears back to life.
- East Fairmont at North Marion, Jan. 10
Final: North Marion 48, East Fairmont 47
Player of the game: Gunner Murphy, North Marion: 21 points (7-19 FG), 8 rebounds
Outstanding performance: Trey Rogers, East Fairmont: 15 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists
Deciding moment: Trailing by one, East Fairmont misses the front end of a 1-and-1 at the foul line and a desperation 3 after getting the offensive rebound just before times expires.
Stakes: North’s victory secured a regular season sweep of the Bees and improved the Huskies’ undefeated record to 8-0.
North eventually escaped its county foe with a home victory, but this thriller was made possible by a classic East Fairmont performance that had the Bees punching above their weight class – gritty and unrelenting two-way play, sum-of-their-parts offensive disciples constructed on read-and-react decision making, and savvy defensive strategizing by coach Tyrone Asterino and his staff.
The Bees went tit-for-tat with the Huskies as the biggest lead of the game on either side was just six points with North taking a 48-42 lead with just under two minutes to play. The stats across the board were nearly congruent both ways as well.
North ultimately staved off East in the final seconds after a five-point EFHS possession (a 3-pointer following by an NMHS technical foul) sliced the margin to one and gave the Bees multiple chances at a go-ahead bucket.
- Region I, Section 2 championship: Fairmont Senior at North Marion, March 6
Final: Fairmont Senior 67, North Marion 61
Player of the game: Jaelin Johnson, Fairmont Senior: 24 points
Outstanding performance: Praise Chukwudozie, North Marion: 18 points, 10 rebounds
Deciding moment: Jaelin Johnson scores 10 straight points in the third quarter as Fairmont Senior erases North Marion’s four-point halftime margin and overtakes the lead.
Stakes: Fairmont Senior defeats North Marion in the sectional title game for the fourth-consecutive season.
The last county game of the season to date was also the ultimate proving ground for these two foes. Here was North Marion – a 19-5 record, in the midst of the second-best season in program history, having earned a regular season sweep of the Polar Bears for the first time in what seems like forever. Fairmont Senior, on the other hand – improved dramatically from the beginning of the season, yes – was not the tyrannical titan it had been the past five-plus years – its cyclical pool of generational talents finally went dry and the Polar Bears stumbled to a 10-12 regular season (albeit versus a tough schedule), including a 2-7 start.
Long story short: If there was ever a time for the Huskies to truly upend Fairmont Senior’s years-long reign over the county, this was it.
Yet, even against the odds – on the road in Husky country, 0-2 versus North in the regular season – Fairmont Senior’s big-game fight and championship vetting bore out. Spearheaded by Johnson’s incredible second-half performance, including a stretch in which he scored 15 of FSHS’s 17 points, the Polar Bears triumphed and defeated the Huskies in the Region I, Section 2 title game for the fourth straight season.
- Oak Glen at North Marion, Jan. 25
Final: North Marion 67, Oak Glen 64
Player of the game: Praise Chukwudozie, North Marion: 13 points, 16 rebounds
Outstanding performance: Gunner Murphy, North Marion: 18 points
Deciding moment: North Marion’s Gunner Murphy hits a game-winning 3-pointer just before the buzzer to avoid overtime and give the Huskies a 67-64 win.
Stakes: North Marion improved to 5-0 against sectional opponents with the win and 14-1 on the season overall.
This game was the capper to a tough stretch of the schedule in which North Marion played three games in four days and nine total games over a three-week span. All season long, NMHS coach Chris Freeman doubled down on worries of running his players into the ground, especially with the Huskies using a thin rotation. And in this one, those concerns nearly came to life.
Up double digits midway through the third quarter, North Marion nearly squandered its entire lead by the end of the period alone as Oak Glen mounted a 10-2 run to whittle the lead to four points. Then early in the fourth, the Golden Bears erased NMHS’s advantage all together tying things up to set up a blow-for-blow finish.
Fortunately for the Huskies, their star in senior guard Gunner Murphy was primed to save them in clutch time. In a 64-64 game and North in possession in the final seconds, Murphy, after attempting to set a backscreen, ended up with the ball in his hands and pulled the trigger, burying the game-winning triple.
Honorable mentions
Grafton at Fairmont Senior, Feb. 22: Final: Fairmont Senior 59, Grafton 53
Lincoln at North Marion, Jan. 29: Final: Lincoln 49, North Marion 46
Fairmont Senior at East Fairmont, Jan. 3: Final: Fairmont Senior 55, East Fairmont 48
