PLEASANT VALLEY — The circumstances have once again proven to be less than ideal for East Fairmont High as they start up the summer’s three-week live practice period. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has introduced risk, a scheduling rigmarole, and a tedious start-stop-start process to simply getting on the field.
But, for the first time in years, the Bees’ adversities are on the same playing field as their peers and not specific to themselves. For the first time in years, East Fairmont football is poised to enter the season as a worthy opponent and a legitimate challenger.
“I hope — and I think I’m seeing it — our kids are invested in what we’re about,” said Shane Eakle, second-year football coach Shane Eakle. “I think our kids bought into that as the course of last year developed, but it was a growing process because they were in a rough place. Our kids got a little taste last year of what could happen (with investment), and it wasn’t just in a football sense — off the field our kids were trying to do the right things as well and I think the community appreciates that.”
Eakle and the EFHS coaching staff injected energy and, really, a sense of purpose last season to a Bees program that had been through years of hardship. They implemented a foundation and an identity for the program. They introduced a new team motto “Speak with your actions” that seeped into the team’s core and eventually even extended beyond football.
The 2019 Bees were feisty. They battled. They belonged.
The team compiled a 4-6 overall record, the same number of wins the program had posted in the three prior seasons combined. The four victories were the Bees’ most in a single season since 2008 when they also went 4-6, reviving the spirit of the locker room and a following in the stands.
“We can’t thank the community enough for the support — community businesses, alumni, people at East Farmont,” Eakle said, “and hopefully that continues because we’re going to work as hard as we can for them week in and week out.”
Thus far, throughout what has been a summer workout and practice period full of glitches and hitches due to coronavirus, the program’s new outlook seems to have taken hold yet. Eakle said 50 student-athletes have participated in the Bees’ summer work at some point, and 43 kids were at the team’s first three-week practice last Monday (July 6) before the Marion County Board of Education and Marion County Health Department shut down all practices for a week until this past Monday.
“It’s year two, so we do have kids coming back with a little bit of familiarity in our system and stuff,” said Eakle, whose Bees resumed three-week practice on Tuesday, “but our big thing is making sure we’re still installing the basics.
“I do think it’s a little bit better where some of the things that we rush installed (last season) we’ve been able to go back and tweak a few things if our kids maybe had a problem with the verbiage or didn’t understand the technique, or maybe where we saw something (as coaches). So now we’ve had a chance to sit down as coaches and tweak some things to try to adjust to our personnel a little bit better, whereas last year we were tweaking that as the year went on.”
The Bees are still hiking up the long, steep learning curve that comes with a string of 12-consecutive sub-.500 seasons, and they’re a fairly young squad overall after the graduations of 14 seniors. Out of the 50 student-athletes to attend a workout or practice this summer — which includes several newcomers from the sophomore and junior classes, Eakle said — just six of them are seniors this season.
With so few established seniors and about 10 starters lost to graduation, the Bees’ summer practice is the starting point of what will be a borderline free-for-all for starting nods and snap counts when — or if — Week 1 rolls around in early September.
“We have a starting 11 in two pods,” said Eakle, with the Bees’ two pods alternating between an hour on the field and an hour in the weight room, “so right now, we’re repping 22 kids on offense as opposed to where we otherwise would’ve had 11 and rotated kids. Hopefully that amounts to competition.”
Opportunities are abundant for players to slot into new roles after what the team lost to graduation in the offseason.
“We tell our kids — and I think they saw it last year where things were week to week — there are 11 spots open every week,” Eakle said. “Obviously there are front runners and guys who have earned their spots — the Lukes and Doms last year who anchored their spots — but if those guys don’t do what they’re supposed to do or continue to do the right things, then that opens the door for another kid to try to earn that spot.
“Even though everything is against air and stuff right now, we have kids going hard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.