MORGANTOWN — I was 25, too young, too inexperienced to be standing there in front of Bob Gibson's locker in a major league baseball clubhouse.
I didn't know that then, of course, for just four years out of Missouri's journalism school, you should be covering high schools or maybe even reading newspapers like the Atlanta Journal-Constitution rather than writing for them, but someone had seen something in me and there I was.
The Milwaukee Braves had just moved to Atlanta in 1966 and I had left my job as high school writer in Wilmington, Del., to come to Atlanta to write golf and help out on Braves coverage.
I felt like I owned the world at the time. I'd covered the Masters. I'd covered baseball's first major league game in Atlanta. I was writing about Hank Aaron, Eddie Matthews, Phil Niekro ... all Hall of Famers in the same locker room. I'd interviewed by childhood idol Willie Mays alone, one-on-one as he lay on a trainer's table, and I'd gone to the Los Angeles Dodgers hotel at 9 a.m. and awakened the great Sandy Koufax, who had arrived with the team from L.A. at about 3 a.m., for an interview that wasn't granted.
But now it was May 24, 1967, and Bob Gibson had pitched a three-hitter against the Braves ... and lost.
Not only had his opposite number, Denny Lemaster, thrown a one-hitter against him, Hall of Famer Lou Brock having hit a clean single in the third inning, but Felipe Alou, who belongs in the Hall of Fame on the weight of his entire career, hit a two-run home in the bottom of the fifth inning to account for the only runs Gibson would give up.
My assignment? Write Gibson after the game.
Gibson was probably, as a pitcher, as great a competitor as anyone who ever played the game. When he lost, teammates approached him with caution and reporters ... well, you'd rather pick up an angry rattlesnake by his fangs than approach Gibson.
But there I was, standing by his locker when he came from the shower, wondering what do you say to Bob Gibson after a game like this.
I learned quickly what you don't say.
After meekly introducing myself, I tried to break the ice — and it was very chilly where I was standing — I asked "Bob, what pitch did he hit?"
If he had said nothing, I'd of run away and hidden just from the glare I got, but his response remains with me to this day.
"What pitch did he hit? What freaking pitching did he hit? You want to know what freaking pitch he hit, go ask him," Gibson said.
I could see every eye in the room now staring at the locker.
Let's just say it was a short interview. Let's just say it was quite a while before I ever spoke to Bob Gibson again.
But once I got to know Bob Gibson, once I got up the nerve to approach him out of a losing locker room, it turned out that he was quite a nice, engaging person, one who was loved by teammates.
This all rushed back to the mind Saturday morning when we learned that 52 years to the day after he had pitched his greatest game, setting a World Series record by striking out 17 Detroit Tigers in winning Game 1 by a 4-0 score, Bob Gibson had died.
So many thoughts came to mind, so many memories of Bob Gibson, the player, the competitor, the person.
You learned things along the way.
Take my dressing down in the locker room. I wasn't alone. Had I asked Gibson that night how hard it was to lose after pitching a game like he had, I probably would have gotten a more civil, well thought out response.
Tim McCarver, his catcher in St. Louis who would become a loquacious baseball broadcaster, used to tell the story of the time he did something stupid. McCarver had gone to the mound to talk to Gibson at a difficult moment in a game, offering up a suggestion.
Gibson gave him the same look he gave me and replied: "The only thing you know about pitching is it's hard to hit."
That dispatched McCarver back to his position behind the plate, leaving the pitching in the master's hand.
And know that Gibson was the master.
He actually changed baseball, for his 1968 season was so dominant — along with pitchers like Koufax and San Francisco's Juan Marichal — that they lowered the mound from 15 inches high to 10 inches.
All Gibson had done that season was record a 1.12 earned run average, history's lowest, while winning 22 games and throwing 13 shutouts.
The rule change was to help the hitters, but that made no difference to Gibson. The next season, pitching off the lower mound, he went 20-13 with a 2.18 ERA, pitching 314 innings and striking out 269 batters, one more than he had off the higher mound the previous year.
How strong a competitor was Gibson?
In 1967, Roberto Clemente hit a screaming line drive back through the middle that hit Gibson in the leg.
He faced three more batters before the pain forced him to leave the game.
His X-rays showed he'd suffered a broken leg and he wound up missing 52 games, but his season wasn't done yet. He came back and pitched the game that clinched the pennant, then went out and became the World Series MVP by winning three games against Boston, striking out 26 batters in 27 innings and giving up only three runs on 16 hits.
Oh, yes, he also hit a home run in Game 7.
Gibson could hit. Gibson could field. Bob Gibson could do anything athletically.
At Creighton University he played not only baseball, but also basketball and played one year with the Harlem Globetrotters.
One wonders if he might not have been Lamar Jackson had he decided to play quarterback instead of baseball and basketball. He had the arm, the head and, yes, the attitude for it.
Time catches up with all of us, though. I had the privilege to cover Bob Gibson's 3,000th strikeout, that at the expense of Cincinnati's Cesar Geronimo, just as I had the chance to cover Henry Aaron's 3,000th hit off Wayne Simpson of the Reds and his 714th home run, that tied Babe Ruth's career record, off Jack Billingham in Cincinnati.
By then I was asking better questions.
Time caught up with Gibson, the baseball player, in 1975, which he had announced would be his last season.
As Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch recalled, Gibson had been banished to the bullpen and had given up a pinch hit, game-losing grand slam to the Chicago Cubs' Pete LaCock. He retired the next batter, Don Kessinger, the final batter he would face.
"I had reached my absolute limit in humiliation," Gibson wrote in his book "Stranger to the Game." "I said to myself, 'That's it. I'm out of here.'"
But he didn't leave. He was always a part of the Cardinals, part of St. Louis, part of baseball, the game and its history.
Rest assured, Gibson had to have a hard time watching pitchers throwing 60, 70 or even just 100 pitches today, being lifted without having a chance to finish the deal, as he approached the end of his 84 year-old life that ended this weekend as he lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.
