FAIRMONT — In an all-gridiron showdown in the Marion County Tournament of Champions, Rivesville’s 1975 team and Monongah’s 1968 squad revived the past glory of two high schools and two athletic programs no longer in existence on Saturday.
Rivesville’s dominant 1975 team, which outscored opponents an unfathomable 488-6 for the season, defeated North Marion’s Class AAA football team of 1997 in its matchup, while Monongah’s ‘68 team, which won the first of back-to-back Class A state titles for the program, bested Fairmont Senior’s 1946 state championship team. Rivesville and Monongah will now face off in the Sweet 16.
Voting for the next pair of first-round matchups in the Marion County Tournament of Champions, which will name the best single-season team in county history based on fan voting, is now live on Twitter and on www.timeswv.com. The matchups are 1995 North Marion boys’ cross country vs. 2001 Fairmont Senior boys’ swimming & 1999 North Marion boys’ basketball vs. 2019 Fairmont Senior boys’ soccer. Votes can be cast at timeswv.com/sports or on Twitter @bradheltzTWV.
As the historic teams that made the initial 32-team bracket take their final bow, we’ll take a brief look back at their accomplishments and achievements.
1997 North Marion football
In just its second season in 1980, North Marion football tore off an undefeated march to the Class AAA state championship. The Huskies repeated as Class AAA state champs in 1981 and returned to the title game for the third straight season in 1982. Fifteen years after bursting onto the scene with a run of three Class AAA state championship game appearances in four years, and Husky football again returned to glory in 1997.
In that ‘97 season, the Huskies rolled to a 13-1 overall record and then bashed Parkersburg 16-6 to once again crest the top of the mountain as Class AAA state champions. North Marion outscored its 14 opponents a combined 566-177, with the Huskies’ high-powered offense averaging a whopping 40.4 points a game, including four games with 55 or more points.
The NMHS offense was directed by quarterback Ben Collins, with a pair of star running backs in Ryan Dumont and Chris Freeman, and a wide receiver dynamo in Todd Anderson. All four players earned all-state honors, while Collins went on to play collegiately at West Virginia University and Anderson had a record-setting career at Fairmont State University. Anderson was named to the Class AAA all-state first team in ‘97 as a wide receiver, while Collins was named captain of the all-state first-team defense and won the Huff Award as the best linebacker in the entire state. Dumont and Freeman were all-state special honorable mention and honorable mention selections, respectively.
NMHS defensive lineman Mike Glover was also named to the first-team all-state Class AAA defense, while Scott Moore and Jason Conaway were each all-state second-team selections at offensive line and defensive line, respectively.
The Huskies’ lone loss in that ‘97 season came on the road at Morgantown 27-25, but NMHS’s second-closest game in the regular season was a 21-0 shutout victory over Brooke in the season finale.
Once in the postseason, North Marion encountered some closer calls, but the Huskies stood tall all the way. They defeated Wheeling Park 28-7 in the playoff opener, downed Huntington 34-8 in the quarterfinals, got past DuPont 24-19 in the semis and then outlasted Parkersburg 16-6 for the title.
1946 Fairmont Senior football
Before a high school football state championship game was ever played in West Virginia, Fairmont Senior football claimed the program’s first-ever state championship in 1946 by a vote of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
The Fairmont Senior ‘46 team posted a 7-0-1 record to earn the title as it outscored its opponents 216-27 for the season. The Polar Bears, whose tie came against Weir in a 7-7 game, didn’t allow more than seven points in a game all season.
The star of that Fairmont Senior title team was one of the county’s most storied athletes of all time in running back Bill Leskovar. Leskovar was the fulcrum of the team’s rushing attack, along with fellow star Harry Gene “Jim” Priester, while the offense was concocted by coach Paul B. “Biz” Dawson, who coached the Polar Bears from 1927 to 1955.
The 1946 season was the last season in which the state champion was determined by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, but perhaps the makeshift title game that season was when the Polar Bears squared off against Victory of Clarksburg on the road at Hite Field. Victory was undefeated to that point at 5-0 and hadn’t allowed a score from its opposition all season long. Fairmont Senior bulldozed Victory 33-0, however, behind Leskovar’s heroics and a dominant defensive performance.
