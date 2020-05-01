School is on for the fall, sports remain unclear

MORGANTOWN — It is, perhaps, a bit premature to be ordering the beer for this fall’s tailgating parties, but the news that West Virginia University plans to have students on campus this fall semester offers some hope of a resumption of sports before the first of the year.
It won’t be easy, for they will go slowly in creating a campus atmosphere with the threat of a recurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic that has savaged our country through the spring looming. But even a baby step is a stride toward a return to normalcy.
And normalcy, on a college campus, especially this one, includes football weekends.
One might recall that WVU President Gordon Gee went on CNN a month ago and when asked about resuming sports without students on campus pointedly offered up this proclamation: “We need to remind ourselves that athletes are student-athletes.”
The suggestion was quite clear. He was of no mind to bring athletes back without their fellow students.
The campus that is now being pictured for a fall return of students is a campus unlike anything that could have been imagined before our world changed.
“We are now engaged in our deep-dive contingency planning for fall,” Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, Maryanne Reed said. “While we are considering all possibilities, our primary focus is how to bring our students back to campus — while taking all necessary public health and safety measures.”
“The scenario we’re planning for will likely involve moving some instruction online to reduce human density, providing protective gear to faculty and students, conducting regular cleanings of classrooms and labs as well as widespread testing,” Reed said.
Certainly caution and safety have to come first and, of course, it depends upon the success of states across the country re-opening their businesses and easing restrictions on social distancing.
“We have every hope and expectation of safely resuming in-person education in Morgantown, Beckley and Keyser for the fall semester,” Gee said. “The safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, as well as the community will drive decisions, but we believe it will be possible to restart classes on campus, albeit with new measures, guidelines and precautions to inhibit the spread of COVID-19.”
Putting the athletics programs back together will be even more difficult than putting the student body back together, for there is such close contact within locker rooms, meeting rooms and, in such sports as football, basketball and soccer that transmission of such an easily spread disease such as this virus poses a serious threat.
The disinfectant cleaning of locker rooms, weight rooms and equipment used will have to be far more thorough than in the past.
And then there is the situation of when they will get started and whether all schools in the Big 12 will reach the same decision.
What’s more, the fans become a key part of the equation as well.
If students are to wear protective clothing and masks, would fans have to follow the same precautions, if they are allowed into the stadiums at all?
Would it make sense to go through a season without fans?
Certainly a great part of college football is the atmosphere in and around the stadium and that would be lost along with untold revenue should they opt to go without fans, which is an option that should be discarded immediately.
If it is unsafe to have fans, it is unsafe to have games.
Even social distancing in the stands, seating fans 6 feet apart, would significantly cut attendance and be almost unenforceable.
Make no doubt, sports would play a major role in regenerating the spirit and culture that is the American way. The games we play have been played through world wars and depressions and they have given us all a few moments away from our troubles.
So, if they do get the campus up and running, it would be important to figure out a way to also make the games part of the overall picture, but it is not a top tier priority.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel.
