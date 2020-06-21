MORGANTOWN — A second West Virginia football player has tested positive for the coronavirus and is entering a self-isolation period of 14 days, the athletic department announced Saturday afternoon.
The release went on to say that as part of the department’s health and safety protocol, contact tracing procedures were initiated and identified additional football student-athletes who could have been exposed to the virus by that player. WVU administration did not release the student’s name under privacy guidelines.
Those additional student-athletes will also enter self-quarantine, under the athletic department’s virus control protocol.
Voluntary workouts for Mountaineers players who tested negative for the COVID-19 virus began on June 15.
The University of Texas has had 13 players test positive and other schools have also announced positive tests.
The situation nationally is similar and the fate of the upcoming season remains uncertain.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has headed the White House’s COVID-19 task force, recently told CNN that football players needed to be isolated if they wanted to have any chance to play this year.
“Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” Fauci said. “If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year”
