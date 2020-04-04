Senior college athletes in West Virginia face tough choices regarding eligibility following COVID-19 cancellations

FAIRMONT — Some of the toughest decisions in life are often thrust upon us suddenly and unexpectedly. Among those who have learned that lesson well are E.J. Trickett and Madison Ross.
Trickett and Ross are both in their fourth and final year of their undergraduate studies — at the end of the current semester, Trickett will receive a business administration degree, while Ross will earn her nursing degree.
They are also both collegiate athletes at the NCAA Division 2 level in their final seasons of eligibility. As a member of the Fairmont State baseball team, Trickett — an East Fairmont high alum — was an all-Mountain East Conference honorable mention selection during his junior year. He finished second on the team with a .326 batting average last year, tallying 24 runs and 20 RBIs in 48 appearances and 40 starts. Trickett also finished second on the team with eight stolen bases.
Ross, while competing in track and field at Alderson Broaddus, has run as a leg of multiple Great Midwest Athletic Conference place winning sprint relays, and holds the program records in both indoor and outdoor long jump as well as three relays. She was a team captain during the past two seasons.
Just a month ago, they were looking at the beginning of their final seasons in the eye — and over the course of 48 hours in March, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in the US, those seasons were taken away before they could truly begin. Since, the NCAA has offered eligibility waivers to underclassmen and extensions to seniors — like Trickett and Ross — to finish their career next spring.
Now, small college athletes across the nation have one of those tough decisions to make, and they’re on the clock. Some, like both Trickett and Ross, have already made their choice.
“No, I’m not [coming back]. I’ll graduate with a nursing degree in May, so financially it’s just better for me if I’d just start to work then taking up another year. When I started seeing things I had several people start reaching out — my coaches, teammates, friends, just asking what I was going to do,” Ross said.
“It didn’t really cross my mind to even really honestly consider taking it, just because I know in the end it’s just financially better for me to be done, and not come back for a whole year and take classes that I really don’t need. It was hard getting the questions, because I wanted to be like yeah, I want to come back … but I just knew in my right mind it wasn’t a smart idea for me.”
“I’m absolutely going to come back. I planned on coming back and getting my masters, and a couple weeks I got accepted into the masters program here at Fairmont State. So it’s a win-win situation for me — I get to play ball for another year and I get to continue my schooling,” Trickett said.
The two choices highlight a microcosmic view at what numerous young athletes at the Division 2 level are going through right now. Many players have much lower prospects to play professionally and continue their career at a higher level, and some may not even have the interest if the chance is there.
With most in this situation just weeks away from finishing up a degree — and many having internships and jobs lined up — and the cost of attendance for higher education rising each year, the opportunity to return for a fifth year isn’t necessarily feasible financially or academically, and the cost of an additional year might not be worth the investment. No matter how passionate about the sport certain athletes are.
“I knew that eventually it was going to come to an end but it was just so sudden to where I wasn’t like, mentally prepared for it to end yet. it was definitely a lot harder for me mentally, knowing my last race wasn’t my best race, you know. I can’t get that back,” Ross said.
Meanwhile, there are a subset of athletes that will be well equipped to recover their lost senior year and return to school — there’s no shortage of athletes who were expecting to return for a fifth-year to finish school following their career, or seniors advancing to graduate school like Trickett.
In some cases, there will likely be many who aren’t in the best position to return but do so anyway, where for passion for the sport or because they don’t want to lose what their friends and teammates lost. And those in Trickett’s position will be sure to give their all in honor of those who didn’t get the chance he’s getting.
“I am, I am blessed to get one more year, to get one more year to get back the games that we lost. Everybody says it – there’s going to be a day when it’s all said and done when we’re not going to be able to play again, we’re going to have to hang up those cleats. It just sucked to not know when that last out was going to be recorded, or when that last time we were going to get that jump those white lines to go play the game that we love. I’m just grateful to get one more year,” Trickett said.
“It’s sad to see [my teammates] careers come to an end abruptly like it did. They thought it was going to be their last hurrah and it all got short because of a terrible thing. We’re going to play this next season for them.”