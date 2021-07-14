FAIRMONT — The West Virginia Black Bears’ season has been a successful one on the field, as Jedd Gyorko’s squad sits atop the MLB Draft League standings at 21-11-5 (yes, there are ties in the draft league).
However, there is another way to quantify success for the Black Bears, and it’s in the name of the league they compete in.
According to the MLB Draft League’s FAQ page, the six-team league serves as “a new opportunity for the top draft prospects to showcase their skills against each other and boost their draft stock.” In a sense, players are only there so that they can leave at season’s end. Good performance increases a prospects’ odds of selection in the MLB draft, which takes place squarely in the middle of the draft league season.
On that front, too, the Black Bears can call their season a success. Seven Black Bears were selected over the three-day MLB draft, with two going off the board on the second day and five on the third day.
The Black Bears, playing out of WVU’s Monongalia County Ballpark, went on an extended break before the draft, with no games scheduled July 9-14 so that players could go home and watch the selections unfold with their friends and families.
A prospect with one of the longest treks home — Newmarket, Ontario’s Mitchell Bratt — was the first Black Bear to be chosen, going in the fifth round at pick 134 to the Texas Rangers. Bratt, a left-handed high school senior, tossed 28 innings for West Virginia, recording 44 strikeouts and a 2.57 ERA in seven appearances (all starts).
Michael Hobbs, a reliever from St. Mary’s College of California, was the Black Bears’ other day two selection, going in the 10th round at pick 312 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hobbs’ 0.47 WHIP is tops in the Draft League, as the senior punched out 29 batters in 15 innings of work to go along with a 0.60 ERA. Hobbs also holds St. Mary’s all-time record for most career saves.
Another relief pitcher from the Black Bears kicked off West Virginia’s day three selections, as the hard-throwing Kobe Robinson was taken by the Padres in round 13, pick 400. The Chattanooga State Community College Tiger clocked his fastball in the upper 90’s in his appearances.
The first position player from the Black Bears was taken four picks later, as Tucker Mitchell, a catcher from the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, joined Mitchell Bratt on the Rangers in round 14, pick 404. Another position player selected in the next round marked three straight rounds with a West Virginia selection, as outfielder Garrett Spain was picked up by the Toronto Blue Jays in round 15, pick 452.
Ten picks later, right-handed hurler Madison Jeffrey also joined a fellow Black Bear, being selected by the Dodgers, who’d taken Michael Hobbs in the 10th round. Jeffrey, a West Virginia University junior, has recorded a save and 16 strikeouts in nine appearances for the Black Bears. As a Mountaineer this past year, he struck out 28 and recorded four saves in 18 appearances. Jeffrey also became the Mountaineers’ first West Virginia native to be selected in the draft since Chase Illig in 2019.
Right-handed pitcher Carlos Lomeli capped off West Virginia’s chosen prospects, going in the 17th round at pick 493. Lomeli was selected by the Pirates and came to the Black Bears by way of St. Mary’s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.