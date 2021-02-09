MORGANTOWN – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that ShaDon Brown will join the Mountaineer coaching staff as an assistant coach on the defensive side. Brown will announce staff assignments at a later time.
“I’m excited that ShaDon and his family will be joining the Mountaineer football family,” Neal Brown said. “I have known him for many years as we played at rival high schools in Danville, Kentucky. I have been impressed with the climb he has made during his career, first as a high school coach and now at the college level. He will be an outstanding addition to our staff with his ability as a coach and recruiter.”
Brown comes to Morgantown after serving as the safeties coach at Louisville for the past two years.
In 2020, the Louisville secondary led the Atlantic Coast Conference in passing defense and was No. 17 nationally, giving up 189.2 yards per game. The Cardinals defense was No. 3 in the ACC in scoring defense, total defense and pass efficiency defense. Senior safety Russ Yeast was the UL’s fifth-leading tackler, registering 45 tackles, including 31 solo stops, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Isaiah Hayes was the seventh-leading tackler with 37 tackles, including 23 solo stops, 1.5 tackles for loss and four pass breakups.
In 2019, Brown guided a safety group, which was led by Khane Pass, who posted a career high 81 tackles and made the key defensive play in the Music City Bowl win by returning a fumble for a touchdown late in the game. Brown was named one of the top 30 recruiters in the ACC by 247Sports.
“I want to thank Neal Brown and the administration for the outstanding opportunity to come to West Virginia University and be a part of the Mountaineer football program,” ShaDon Brown said. “Neal has done a great job building the program, on and off the field. I’m excited to be a part of this program as we continue building on the great history and tradition at West Virginia and competing in the Big 12 Conference, one of the top leagues in college football. I’m also looking forward to working with the coaching staff and the student-athletes.”
Prior to Louisville, Brown spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons at Colorado, overseeing the secondary. He was promoted to defensive passing game coordinator for the 2018 season.
The Colorado secondary thrived during Brown’s tenure in Boulder, allowing opponents to complete just 56.2% of their passes. The Buffaloes led the Pac-12 Conference in opposing completion percentage (56.7 percent) in 2018 and ranked fourth in 2017. Colorado was No. 2 in third-down defense and No. 5 in total defense and pass defense in 2018 and No. 6 in scoring defense and pass efficiency defense in 2017.
Brown coached a pair of all-conference selections, Evan Worthington, who earned honorable mention honors in 2017 and 2018, and Isaiah Oliver was a second-team All-American and an All-Pac-12 First Team selection in 2017. Oliver was a second-round selection by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2018 National Football League draft. Five players that Brown coached at Colorado signed NFL contracts: Oliver (Atlanta Falcons), Delrick Abrams (Atlanta Falcons), Davion Taylor (Philadelphia Eagles), Afolabi Laguda (Los Angeles Rams) and Worthington (Baltimore Ravens).
Brown spent the 2016 season at Army, coaching the cornerbacks. The Black Knights’ defensive backfield ranked No. 2 nationally in first-down defense, No. 4 in total defense, No. 6 in pass defense (170.2), No. 11 in interceptions (17), No. 16 in scoring defense and No. 17 in pass efficiency defense (115.12).
While Brown was on staff, Army went from a 2-10 record in 2015 to an 8-5 mark in 2016 and a win in the Heart of Dallas Bowl against North Texas.
Prior to that, Brown spent five seasons (2011-15) at Wofford, the first four as cornerbacks coach before switching to the safeties for his final year. Brown was also special teams coordinator during the 2013-14 seasons, before being promoted to recruiting coordinator in 2015. He coached three all-conference corners at Wofford, including Blake Wylie, who earned third-team All-America honors in 2012.
In the summer of 2015, he participated in the NFL’s program for minority coaches by interning with the Super Bowl 50 runner-up Carolina Panthers, where he worked with the defensive backs.
Before joining the Wofford staff, Brown coached in the high school ranks in Kentucky. From 2008-10, he served as the head coach at Rowan County High, where he led the Vikings to the 2010 Class 4A District 8 Championship, the school’s first title since 1982. He was named the Kentucky Class 4A District 8 Coach of the Year in 2010, and 10 of his players went on to play college football. He was an assistant coach at Boyle County High (Neal Brown’s alma mater) for the 2007 season.
He started his coaching career in 2003 as a graduate assistant helping tutor the linebackers at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. After one year, he was promoted to the full-time assistant coach for the inside linebackers (2004-05), helping lead the Patriot football team to as high as No. 5 in the national rankings. In 2006, he returned to his alma mater, Campbellsville, as the inside linebackers coach for one season.
Brown graduated with his bachelor’s degree in physical education and a minor in health education from Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Kentucky in 2003 and earned his master’s degree in secondary education from the University of the Cumberlands in 2008.
He and his wife, Rhonda, have a daughter, Shaelyn, and two sons, Braylon and Keenan.
