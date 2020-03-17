FAIRMONT – It was, per usual, the unmistakable ding of a Facebook notification that distracted me from Reddit a few nights ago.
It’s a common enough social interaction in a world that’s packed to the brim with opportunities to communicate remotely, from email and text messaging to What’sApp and Snapchat, that I think little of it when I so often hear that tone. But the sound of such notifications, as many in the world of sports became aware of last week, may become increasingly important in our society for an indefinite period of time.
Also, let me pause here, to make clear for my readers — this isn’t going to be a normal sports column. And to be truthful, I haven’t tended to drift to the world of columns one way or another very often in recent years, but some things need to be discussed.
Back to the Facebook notification — as I looked away from the coronavirus subreddit, where I was continuously keeping up on global pandemic news, I saw I had been tagged in a post by Heiko Heinegg, my former German professor during my semester spent studying abroad, based in Salzburg, Austria. Heiko had taken the time to tag me and his former international students with a status using a video updating the situation from Italy, his country’s next door neighbor.
Austria itself had recently confirmed its first death — they’re now up to four deaths, with over 1,300 cases and only nine recovered. My heart hurts for my second home.
This story among others drives home the seriousness of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and the illness — COVID-19 — that it causes. As of Tuesday, the World Health Organization had confirmed the virus had infected over 167,000 and killed 6,606 people globally, including a spike of 13,903 new cases and 862 deaths in the previous 24 hours alone.
So far, it’s been tough to determine an accurate case fatality rate, but the lowest estimates by experts show the virus kills between 0.7 to 1 percent of those it infects, compared to seasonal influenza which kills just less than 0.1 percent infected. And the truth is the final fatality rate could be closer to 2 or 3 percent, and has spiked as high as 5 to 6 percent in countries like Italy that didn’t properly prepare.
The virus itself is perhaps one of the most contagious humans have been exposed to in a long time, and epidemiologists estimate that 40-70 percent of the global population could catch it. For reference, the Spanish Flu of 1918-1920, which killed an estimated 20-50 million people, infected 33 percent of the world. When you do the math with the above numbers, the final results are pretty scary.
Add in the fact that the incubation period is often at least two days and lasts up to 14 days in certain situations, and the disease can still be transmitted in asymptomatic patients, and it’s easy to understand why this needs to be taken so seriously, despite the mixed reaction at the state, federal, and international level.
Last week, Gov. Jim Justice postponed school indefinitely, and the WVSSAC followed suit with the state tournaments and all athletic extracurricular activities. The call was met with a mixed reaction. But if the numbers and scientific facts above can’t confirm to you it was the proper reaction, then as my Canadian friend Jared Keeso would say, you might be spare parts, bud.
All jokes, sarcasm, and snarkiness aside, I’m not here to alienate or insult anyone — rather to plead a case filled with science and statistics that shows how serious our current situation is. My heart aches for numerous college athletes and students that have seen their school year and season — and for some seniors, their collegiate experience and careers — come to a close. I can’t imagine being placed in that situation. The same goes for high schoolers.
My former classmate and current friend Melanie Goulding — now the head acrobatics & tumbling coach at Glenville State — put it best in an interview last week.
“Unfortunately, it is sad, but you would rather cancel sports events than have to say goodbye to your friends and family for good. That is a harsh reality, but preventative steps are all we can do right now,” she said.
And the fact is, Governor Justice made the correct calls last week. He made yet another correct call in closing the bars, casinos, and dine-in restaurants during a Tuesday press conference. Action now is the difference between 40 percent of people getting infected now and 0.7 of cases dying and 70 percent getting infected and five percent dying. Because as it spreads, it will get worse, and it will overwhelm our already flawed health care structure in the US. Some things are more important than sports.
Truth be told, we likely should have taken these actions — and more, such as closing non-essential stores, non-essential travel across state borders, and sending out a stimulus package — in the week or two preceding the last. Medical professionals warned us this was coming, and we as a state and country ignored it too long. I’m proud of our governor for finally taking action, and preceding other parts of the nation — including some areas already hit hard — in doing so.
I’ll leave with one more parting story, this from a Chinese documentary on the lockdown they instituted in the city of Wuhan in January and February to fight the pandemic at ground zero. Doctors and nurses working in hospitals were covered in three layers of protective gear, and were working six-hour shifts without any breaks, even for food, drink, or to use the bathroom — the hospital had provided adult diapers.
One doctor showed the severe rash sweating in the gear for hours on end, covering his entire body and forcing him to rest 6-12 hours between shifts. In certain wards of the hospital for the most severe cases, the only camera allowed in was a GoPro which was disinfected for 24 hours after.
I firmly believe we haven’t seen as dangerous a global pandemic since the Spanish Flu, and it’s going to get worse across our state and nation before it gets better. So I ask all my sports fans reeling from mass cancellations to take this into consideration — be frustrated, be angry, but do it now and do it quickly, then let it go for a while. Because this is more important than crowning a high school state champion, an NCAA champion, or even finishing a career. This is about millions upon millions of lives, a global economy, and the world we’ll inherit once this pandemic finally slows. And we need to take it deathly seriously.
