The 2019-20 local church league championships concluded with South Ridge winning the senior division championship and Fountain of Life taking the junior division title.
In the senior division title game, South Ridge defeated Chestnut Ridge 67-55 with tournament MVP Camden Longwell leading the way.
Longwell scored 18 points in the championship victory, while Nate Kowalski tallied a game-best 19 points. Bilaise Opyoke also scored in double figures for South Ridge with 12 points.
Matt Edwards, Gannon Satterfield, Brandon Nichols and Connor Saunders each added another four points apiece for South Ridge.
Zach Hauge scored a team-best 15 points for Chesnut Ridge. Domenic Colasante and Ethan Marra also scored in double figures with 14 points and 13 points, respectively. Ethan Hall with seven points, Trevor McDilda with four points, and Brycen Bellamy with two points also scored.
Longwell’s tournament MVP nod highlighted the all-tournament team. He was joined on the squad by Kowalski and Saunders as South Ridge representatives.
Marra and Colasante each earned all-tournament team honors for Chestnut Ridge. Also earning an all tournament team nod were Trevor Saunders (Walnut Grove); Evan Dennison (Highland); and Alex Culp (East Youth).
In the junior division, Fountain of Life took the championship with a 37-32 victory over Valley Chapel in the title game.
Ethan Miller scored a team-high 12 points in the win, while four other players scored five-plus points for Fountain of Life. Ian Fesling added eight points, Dominick Barae and Cole Maxwell each scored six points, and Brody Whitehair tallied five points.
Whitehair was named the tournament MVP.
Adin Fellows scored a game-high 16 points to lead Valley Chapel. Garrett Hulderman added eight points, Chase Harr had six points, and Jake West tallied two points.
Joining Whitehair on the all-tournament team were Maxwell (Fountain of Life); Fellows (Valley Chapel); Hulderman (Valley Chapel); Kentrell Clay (Moringstar); Tre Hatcher (First Nazarene); and Isaac Rosenberger (Baptist Temple).
