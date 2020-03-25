PARKERSBURG - Huntington St. Joe's 5-foot-7 senior guard Bailee Adkins could have displayed her considerable scoring talent across a challenging schedule during her senior season.
But as the heartbeat of the Irish, Adkins sacrificed those high point totals. Instead, she efficiently ran both the offense and defense. She sparked the Maxpreps.com nationally-ranked team on a nightly basis with her 10 points, 7.3 assists, four rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
"That's my game and it always has been my game," said Adkins. "And everyone knew their roles this year and I just ran the floor and tried to be the leader of the team."
Adkins led the Irish to a 22-1 record as well as the top seed of and state championship favorite status in the W.Va. Class A state tournament.
Today, Adkins once again leads a group of highly talented players after she was voted the captain of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association's Class A girls basketball All-State first team.
'I am just honored to be named captain," said Adkins. "I would not be here right now if it wasn't for my teammates and family and coaches, I definitely thank them. I get a little lazy sometimes and my mom pushes me to work out to get better."
2020 W.Va. Gatorade Player of the Year and junior teammate Grace Hutson benefitted from much of that hard work. The Irish's first-year player shot her way onto the top team with her 19.5 points per game. She also filled up the stat sheet with her averages of 4.5 rebounds, two assists and 2.8 steals.
Though COVID-19 suspended the state tournament, the team expected to face St. Joe for the title - Parkersburg Catholic - also placed two representatives in senior Madeline and sophomore Leslie Huffman. Each played large roles as the No. 2 Crusaderettes advanced to the state semifinals after a win over Tucker County.
Madeline (14.2 ppg, 6.8 apg, 4.5 spg) possibly capped off her career with a Class A state tournament record 15 assists against the Mountain Lions. Leslie added to her Little Kanawha Conference Player of the Year honors after her 23 points against Tucker County lived up to her 19.6 ppg average. Leslie's evolution from a defensive stopper into a complete player equipped the Crusaderettes with another weapon.
The final pair of teammates hails from another state tournament qualifier. Junior Gavin Pivont's (17.6 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.6 spg) and junior Taylor Isaac's (21.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.2 apg, 5.7 spg) continued growth aided Summers County's return trip to Charleston as the No. 5 seed. Pivont developed into a better leader, shooter and shot-blocker as the season progressed. Issac, meanwhile, raised up her entire game.
Joining the three sets are two final players from state tournament qualifiers. Gilmer County guard Trinity Bancroft's 35 points helped rally her Titans past Kaylee Reinbeau's Wheeling Central Maroon Knights during a state quarterfinal matchup. Despite a hamstring injury forcing her to miss four games, Reinbeau (19.5 ppg, 12.7 rpg) powered a Knights' team dealing with many injuries throughout the season to the big dance. Bancroft proved as valuable to the Titans with averages of 16.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.2 steals.
Parkersburg Catholic's Aaliyah Brunny captained the second team after averaging 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game. She is joined by fellow LKC players in Webster County's freshman Sydney Baird and Ravenswood junior Annie Hunt. Rounding out the squad are four seniors in Tucker County's Terra Kuhn, Magnolia's Kyndra Pilant, Wheeling Central's Hannah White and Pocahontas County's Laila Calhoun alongside Tug Valley sophomore Kaylea Baisden.
Huntington St. Joe's Hannah Roberts commands the third team with averages of 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
The Class A Girls All-State Basketball Team
By the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
First Team
Bailee Adkins, St. Joseph; Sr. (Captain)
Taylor Issac, Summers County; Jr.
Madeline Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic; Sr.
Grace Hutson, St. Joseph; Jr.
Leslie Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic; Soph.
Kalyee Reinbeau, Wheeling Central; Sr.
Trinity Bancroft, Gilmer County; Soph.
Gavin Pivont, Summers County; Jr.
Second Team
Aaliyah Brunny, Parkersburg Catholic; Jr. (Captain)
Terra Kuhn, Tucker County; Sr.
Kyndra Pilant, Magnolia; Sr.
Sydney Baird, Webster County; Fr.
Kaylea Baisden, Tug Valley; Soph.
Hannah White, Wheeling Central; Sr.
Laila Calhoun, Pocahontas County; Sr.
Annie Hunt, Ravenswood; Jr.
Third Team
Hannah Roberts, St. Joseph; Jr. (Captain)
Kenley Posten, Greenbrier West; Sr.
Josie Montgomery, Calhoun County; Jr.
Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County; Fr.
Dionna Gray, St. Joseph; Soph.
Grace Mitchell, Greater Beckley Christian; Sr.
Kylie Wright, St. Marys; Jr.
Hannah Rahin, Charleston Catholic; Jr.
Honorable Mention
Julie Agee, Greenbrier West; Olivia Alexander, Montcalm; Trinity Amick, Richwood; Kira Bircher, Pocahontas County; Kadie Colebank, Tucker County; Abby Darnley, Buffalo; Emily Dickerson, Midland Trail; Jonna Ferrell, Doddridge County; Lara Fetty, St. Marys; Emilee Henderson, Notre Dame; Imani Hickman, St. Joseph; Bianca Howell, Doddridge County; Karli LaFauci, Van; Abby Lee, St. Joseph; London Hood, Tucker County; Katie Marcum, Tolsia; Makayla May, Tug Valley; Jazzy Melnyk, Madonna; Taylor McHenry, Gilmer County; Jenna Montgomery, South Harrison; Lilli Neely, Cameron; Caraline Nelson, Sherman; Alyssa Newsome, Tug Valley; Nicole Reynolds, Williamstown; Riley Richmond, Summers County; Lindsey Rinker, Moorefield; Kayli Sauro, Williamstown; Kylie Saltis, South Harrison; Hailea Skeens, Sherman; Jacyln Smith, Trinity; Morgan Turner, Notre Dame; Grace Wellings, Gilmer County; Jayla Wiseman, Williamstown; Emma Wyer, Wirt County; Bailee Yokum, Notre DameFAIRMONT – Right up until the WVSSAC Girls’ Basketball State Tournament was suspended indefinitely just a little over two weeks ago, North Marion showed it had all the ingredients and teamwide traits to potentially end yet another dominant regular season with the program’s fifth state title.
The Lady Huskies had one of the program’s all-time players in senior guard Taylor Buonamici leading the way, a group of four first-year starters around her who had proven their mettle, and a legendary coach in Mike Parrish at the helm. North Marion ripped off a 21-1 regular season, claimed sectional and regional titles, and advanced to the Class AA state semifinals as the top seed before the season was suspended indefinitely.
The collective merits of the Huskies were fully recognized by the Big 10 Conference when it announced its season awards on Tuesday, as North Marion placed a league-high three players on the All-Big 10 first team, while Buonamici and Parrish took home the major awards of Big 10 Player of the Year and Big 10 Coach of the Year, respectively.
“We had a lot of different options. We had kids who could score and kids, we had kids who were shooters, kids who were defenders, just players who could a lot of different things for us,” Parrish said of this year’s Huskies. “That makes the game easier.”
Buonamici was joined on the All-Big 10 first team by NMHS teammates Karlie Denham and Katlyn Carson, while Fairmont Senior sophomore star Marley Washenitz earned Marion County’s fourth first-team nod. Making up the rest of the All-Big 10 first team were Lincoln’s Victoria Sturm and Allison Rockwell, Bridgeport’s Paige Humble, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Shelby McDaniels, Grafton’s Meredith Maier, Lewis County’s Emma Cayton, and Preston’s Michelle Thomas.
Leading the All-Big 10 second team were a trio of East Fairmont Bees in senior point guard Mackenzie Tennant and juniors Kierra Bartholow and Somer Stover. Fairmont Senior junior Bekah Jenkins also earned a second-team nod to give Marion County four total second-team representatives and eight total across all-conference selections.
Making up the rest of the All-Big 10 second team were Bridgeport’s Gabby Reep, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Brooklyn Maxwell, Elkins’ Madison Holland, Lincoln’s Brynne Williams, Philip Barbour’s Alyssa Hill, Preston’s Carsynn Sines, and Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers.
Buonamici’s Big 10 Player of the Year award and first-team spot adds to what has been a top-tier career with the Huskies. She’s now a three-time all-conference selection, a two-time all-state selection, with a third on the horizon, and the 2018 Class AA state championship game MVP where she scored 33 points and make a state tournament record 21 free throws. Buonamici, who is North’s fourth all-time leading scorer, recorded averages of 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.8 steals a game this season.
“She’s a great kid, a great person, a great student and a great basketball player,” Parrish said Buonamici. “She’s just one of those kids who wants to win and has the desire to do it takes. That’s the type of player we’ve had over the years – kids who want to win and put the team first. She’s done a lot for the program over the last four years.”
Denham, a junior, and Carson, a sophomore, each etched quality seasons as well for North Marion in their first year as starters. Denham, a speedy ball handler with two-way dynamism, averaged 12 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.2 steals a game this season, while also burying a team-high 50 3-pointers. Carson, who was the Huskies’ defensive anchor at the 5-position, nearly posted a double-double for the season with averages of 11.0 points and 9.0 rebounds to go with 5.5 blocks and 1.9 steals a game.
Parrish, meanwhile, led the Huskies to a 25-1 overall record this season, including an undefeated 12-0 mark in conference play, to earn Big 10 Coach of the Year honors after North Marion won its 10th Big 10 championship during his 16 seasons as head coach. Parrish, who surpassed 300 career wins this season, now owns a career record of 310-105 (.747), with 10 conference championships, 11 state tournament appearances and four state titles during his North Marion tenure.
Fairmont Senior’s lone first-team representative in Washenitz was a two-way dynamo all season long for the Polar Bears, already proving herself to be one of the state’s top talents as a sophomore. She ripped off an eye-popping line of 24 points and 10 rebounds a game, while also dishing six-plus assists and snagging six-plus steals a night as she led the Lady Polar Bears to a 20-6 overall record and a state tournament appearance.
Jenkins, meanwhile, as the Lady Polar Bears’ second-team representative, averaged double-digit scoring and over five rebounds a game to go with about three assists and three steals a game.
On the All-Big 10 second team, East Fairmont’s trio of Tennant, Bartholow and Stover helped the Bees secure their second straight winning season at 12-11 overall.
“It’s very impressive that those three young ladies make second-team Big 10 and it speaks volumes about the seasons they had,” East Fairmont coach James Beckman said. “They put in the work in the offseason and during the season, they continued to grind.”
Tennant rounded out her career at East in fine fashion as the team’s senior leader and point guard. She started all 23 games and posted averages of 3.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.6 steals.
“Every team needs a Mackenzie Tennant,” Beckman said. “What she doesn’t have in size, she makes up for with her heart. And, man, she’s got a heart of gold.”
Bartholow, meanwhile, led EFHS in scoring at 10.8 points a game and canned a team-high 63 3-pointers, while Stover nearly averaged a double-double at 9.9 points and 8.1 rebounds a game.
“Kierra, when she leaves here next year, she’s going to be the top shooter in East Fairmont High School history. What a sharpshooter she is, but she’s also gotten better defensively and has become more of a two-way player,” Beckman said. “And Somer, she continued to do what Somer does – she clocks in and clocks out every day and in three years I have not heard one complaint from her.”
The All-Big 10 teams and awards are selected by conference coaches.
