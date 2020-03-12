CHARLESTON -- The remainder of the West Virginia girls' basketball state tournament has been suspended indefinitely and the rest of the boys' basketball state playoffs have been postponed due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Thursday afternoon.
Officials from the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission confirmed the indefinite suspension of play on the girls' side and postponement on the boys' side and said they are discussing possible solutions to finish the rest of both the girls' and boys' prep basketball seasons.
Justice officially made the announcement regarding the girls' basketball state tournament a little after 2 p.m. Thursday during the middle of the Class A quarterfinal between Parkersburg Catholic and Tucker County. Officials allowed the two teams to finish their game Thursday, but the originally-scheduled 12 remaining games of the girls' state tournament were effectively suspended.
All of the boys' Class AA regional state playoff games scheduled for Thursday as well as state tournament games slated for next weekend in Charleston were also postponed.
Any timetable or solutions about resuming either the girls' or boys' basketball seasons is still in the discussion phase, WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan said in a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, but no games will be played on either side through the rest of the week and weekend, he said.
“I’m sure the big question is, when will we get back? When will we do it? Where will we do it?," said Dolan in the press conference. "I think all of those questions have to be answered, but we can’t answer them today because we don’t know where this virus situation is going to take us. We haven’t known from day to day. There are so many unknowns."
"This is a first for us," said WVSSAC Assistant Director Greg Reed before Dolan's press conference and just minutes after Gov. Justice's initial announcement. "That's why it's going to be a learning experience for us, for all of us."
Dolan also said concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus have prompted "have serious consideration for the whole spring" in regards to the start of actual competition in games among spring prep sports in the state. Spring sports teams as well as all boys' and girls' basketball teams still alive in the postseason have been given the OK to practice without any restrictions, Dolan said.
Dolan said the WVSSAC, West Virginia Department of Education, the West Virginia health director and the governor's office will all be involved in the decision-making process moving forward in terms of resuming play for the girls' or boys' basketball playoffs.
“As things begin to unravel around us, we certainly want to play it safe and make sure we do the right thing. We certainly felt like the prudent thing to do was to go ahead and suspend the tournament at this point," Dolan said. "As of this morning, we were thinking we were just going to keep playing out the girls' tournament, but as other cases ended up in states around us and states started falling off, you don't want to be the outlier out there and be the only one with full attendance.
“It’s an awkward time to do it, but (COVID-19) was not going at a normal pace. This virus situation and the reactions to it were quick and mighty, and you certainly didn’t want to be on the wrong side of that.”
While much remains in flux and in discussion, Dolan said, he and WVSSAC colleagues want to see the state tournaments in both girls' and boys' basketball played out, preferably at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
"With all of us being ex-coaches, we never want to put anyone's safety at risk, but we want to do everything we can to possibly keep the tournament going," Dolan said. "If we're back in, this (Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center) is the place we're going to be. We want the kids to play here. This is special.
"However, if they have something going on and we can't work around it, obviously there will be a work around."
If the prep basketball playoffs are resumed, the girls' state tournament and the Class AA regional co-finals will be played on the same day as they were originally scheduled for Tuesday, Dolan said. If postseason play does not resume at any point, there will be no official denoted champions in any classifications for girls' or boys' basketball, Dolan said.
