CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An Ohio golfer is the winner of the 99th West Virginia Women’s Amateur.
The West Virginia Golf Association awarded Susan Glasby, of Chesapeake, Ohio, the top prize July 12 at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston. Glasby led throughout the second round and came out on top with a final score of (+5) 215 for the three-day event.
“Savannah [Hawkins] played great this week and she was a joy to compete against,” Glasby said. “I’m excited for the win and thankful for all those involved with the event.”
Glasby got off to a rocky start in the final round with a triple bogey on the first hole while Savannah Hawkins made par, turning a 2-shot lead from overnight into a deficit of one behind Hawkins with 17 holes to play. Glasby and Hawkins battled back and forth all day, but with a string of bogeys in the middle of Hawkins’ round, Glasby prevailed as the winner.
“I wanted the women to have the same experiences that the men do in the West Virginia Amateur, and that’s why I sponsored it, to give them kind of the same feeling as the men have,” said Dr. Larry Kalaskey. “My daughter, of course, plays in this and I wanted to help out all the women in golf in West Virginia.” 2022 marks the third year Kalaskey Orthodontics has been the title sponsor of the Women's Amateur.
“Congratulations to all the winners and the Top Ten. It was really cool to see some excellent golf over the last three days,” Berry Hills’ Head Golf Professional Barry Evans said.
Other top finishers after the second day include:
Savannah Hawkins, of Hurricane, (+8) 218;
Stormy Randazzo, of Charles Town, (+8) 218;
Torren Kalaskey, of South Charleston, (+10) 220;
Taylor Sargent, of Milton, (+11) 221;
Emily McLatchey, of Winter Park, Fla., (+12) 222;
Kerri-Anne Cook, of Oceana, (+15) 225;
Hanna Shrout of Proctorville, Ohio, (+15) 225;
Cathleen Wong, of Parkersburg, (+17) 227; and
Emily Holzopfel, of Rayland, Ohio, (+20) 230. Other competition winners were:
Overall Net: Taylor Sargent, of Milton; First Flight Gross: Sara Veara, of Berkeley Springs; Second Flight Gross: Allison Ballard, of Charleston; and Third Flight Gross: Lauren Ramsey, of Clarksburg.
