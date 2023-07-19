FAIRMONT — A local fitness center wants a hand in making Fairmont healthier.
The Diet Doc Fit Lab/Nautilus Connection will host the inaugural Health and Fitness Sports Expo July 21-22 at its facility at 1900 Locust Ave. in Fairmont. Held in conjunction with a powerlifting sanctioned by the United States Powerlifting Coalition, the expo will feature professional fitness experts who will teach the community of Fairmont the correct way to eat and exercise.
Steve Dodd, owner of The Diet Doc Fit Lab/Nautilus Connection, created the event to give back to the community.
“The community doesn’t have anything in this area like what we’re providing them,” Dodd said. “We wanted to give back to the community and something to them.”
Using his connections in the pro fitness world, Dodd created a lineup of fitness professionals including bodybuilder Jesse Casas, fitness coach Andrea Dupuy, professional boxer Zach Randolph, and two-time former Olympic wrestler Charlie Heard.
According to Chance Burdette, a personal trainer at The Diet Doc Fit Lab, Friday’s events are planned to be sports-specific focused with sports specific training by Casas and a women’s focus seminar by Dupuy. To finish the first day, CT Fletcher, a former world-record holder according to Dodd, will host a five-minute squat challenge in the Fit Lab Performance Center.
Saturday’s schedule includes a boxing class with Randolph and wrestling classes by Heard in the 24/7 Circuit Boxing room. Also on Saturday, the United States Powerlifting Coalition will have a powerlifting meet in the Performance Center, and Heard will be serving barbecue brisket from his food truck out in front of The Diet Doc Fit Lab.
“[The brisket truck] will be here the whole day Saturday,” Dodd said. “So even if you’re not into the fitness you can come by and get some brisket.”
Another feature of the expo is an in-body scanner provided by Dubuy. According to Clare Connor, assistant manager at The Diet Doc Fit Lab, the scanner tells users several aspects of the chemical makeup of their bodies, including fat content, lean muscle mass, and water retention. Connor said it will be available all day Saturday.
The initial plan called for the expo being just one day, but according to Connor, more events kept being added, which turned the expo into a two-day event.
“It originally started out as just a USPC powerlifting meet, and we were going to host that,” Connor said. “And then [Dodd] kind of wanted to take advantage of the whole weekend.”
The USPC approached Dodd about hosting the powerlifting meet because of the facility size of The Diet Doc Fit Lab. Initially the USPC wanted it to happen in October, but Dodd wanted it to be in the summer when the weather is better and there wasn’t much else happening.
“I wanted to have something on a weekend when things were actually over,” Dodd said. “People could eat and stay here and network and communicate like family.”
There will also be raffle tickets to receive entry into the challenges Friday night, according to Dodd. Participants are allowed to do as many challenges as they want. Raffle tickets also allow guests to spin a roulette wheel for prizes, and challenges make one eligible for a free one-year membership at The Diet Doc Fit Lab.
The expo is open to the public. Entry for spectators is $20 and children under 12 years old can come in for free. According to Burdette, admission fees are paid at the door, and registration to participate in the powerlift meet can be found on their Instagram and other social media accounts. A detailed schedule of the expo and further information can be found on The Diet Doc Fit Lab’s social media pages.
