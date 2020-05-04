MORGANTOWN — We all have those moments that are seared into our minds.
If you are old enough, as I am, where you were when John F. Kennedy was shot and what were you doing.
I was a married college senior with a child at the University of Missouri, working that Nov. 22 of 1963 at the new Dairy Queen on old Highway 40 when a customer stopped in for a milk shake and offered up that he’d just heard on the car radio of the assassination.
The previous generation’s moment was the day Pearl Harbor was attacked and this generation’s memory was 9/11, another day the world changed.
Neal Brown, West Virginia’s football coach, was thinking about that the other day when he tuned in to the first two parts of ESPN’s captivating mini-series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls run to their last championship.
Brown admitted he’s been caught up in ESPN’s presentation of “The Last Dance,” which aired parts 5 and 6 Sunday night, as has the nation. which has given huge ratings to the story of Jordan and the Bulls great years.
“It’s been fun to watch ‘The Last Dance’ just because it is Jordan’s heyday and I was a Jordan fan and I’m appreciative of anybody who’s elite,” Brown said. “I think people forget how much of a competitor he was and how elite he was.
“So I’ve enjoyed that. I’ve enjoyed it for a couple of reasons. There’s something on TV, first of all, but I’ve enjoyed it because it’s given you some back stories and it’s given you some real good looks at how Phil [Jackson] managed those personalities. As a coach, I appreciate that. That’s been kind of a learning tool.”
“It’s been a nice flashback for me because that, those were really my sophomore and junior years in high school and I can remember Jordan hitting the shot to beat the Utah Jazz,” Brown said.
“I’ll never forget it. Sometimes my memory works like this. A lot of people remember where they were when Kennedy got shot. My mom can tell you exactly where she was then. Most people remember 9/11,” he went on.
The way Brown tells it, he was still in high school in Kentucky, ready to play an important All-Star game.
“When Jordan hit his shot I was standing at the equipment door in Commonwealth Stadium in Kentucky my senior year, getting ready to play the Kentucky-Tennessee All-Star football game,” Brown said.
“It was the summer of ‘98 and I remember watching through the equipment window when Jordan hit that last shot. It was a nice little flashback for me, going through that and reminiscing a little bit.”
There is a strong message in the feelings and memories that flashed back to Brown, a message we need to consider today for sometimes we don’t realize the impact and the imprint that sporting events have on our lives, about how much good they do for us and how much harm we are currently experiencing as the COVID-19 pandemic has taken sports out of our lives.
There’s a reason 6 million viewers have been enraptured before their TV sets as ESPN’s mini-series has been aired and it is because moments like that become something far more than a game. They become a part of the sports fan’s soul, an escape from the realities that were gnawing at them at the time and that once again show them there is sunshine on the other side of today’s sorrow.
Yes, the horrors such as 9/11 and the Kennedy assassination stick with us, but it is in a different part of the brain, one that we hope reminds us that no matter how bad it is, we have gone through worse and survived.
And so it is those sports moments — Major Harris’ run against Penn State, Phil Brady’s fake punt against Georgia, Amos Zereoue’s first carry which went as a touchdown against Pitt, Grant Wiley’s tackle of Virginia Tech’s Lee Suggs to cap the greatest goal line stand in West Virginia history — remind us of how good it can be.
These things do not occupy a place as lofty as the birth of our first child, of our wedding day, our college graduation, but they serve the same purpose and now, it seems, so much of this is being taken from us.
To miss out on one’s college graduation, as this year’s class has, robs us of something special. Who knows, did this year’s sports cost us the moment WVU first won the Big 12 Championship or, should it drag on through the fall, keep the Mountaineers from finally claiming that first Big 12 football victory Oklahoma?
I don’t know about you, but I find myself on YouTube.com more than ever before, looking back on those sports moments that meant so much to me, not because I don’t know what is going to happen but because I do.
We all are junkies without a fix right now, baseball fans on a rainy day, golfers when our game was canceled due to lightning in the area.
Neal Brown understands it. He understands that he coaches a football team which earns him a nice living and makes this comfortable for his family, but that he touches so many lives throughout the state of West Virginia and across the nation helping to make memories for them that will keep with them the rest of their lives.
In the end, that is the fascination of sports.
