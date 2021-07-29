Every local community is packed with talented athletes and devoted coaches. The Times West Virginians’ Front Office podcast aims to tell the story of those athletes and coaches from around Marion County every week.
Join sports journalist Nick Henthorn as he interviews guests from around the area to talk about their individual journeys and accomplishments within the sporting world.
It is available on most podcast outlets and at timeswv.com.
Friday, July 30, 2021— Episode two: Cole Peschl
Cole Peschl is an incoming freshman to the University of Charleston, where he committed to play baseball after a prolific career at East Fairmont High School. Peschl discusses what went into his commitment, how his baseball career began, what the future holds for him, and more in this episode of The Front Office.
