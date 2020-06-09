There is life after a life of football

MORGANTOWN — It is a make believe world, being a college football player, a trip through Wonderland while you’re on it, but unlike fairy tales you don’t always live happily ever after.
There comes a time when it ends, when you must get on with your life.
Perhaps you are among the elite few who play in the NFL it may extend for a few more years, maybe even go on forever, but for most it ends on the day you leave college, leave football and enter what they have come to call the real world.
Kyle Bosch, who started his football career as an offensive lineman at Michigan, transferred to West Virginia, took a try at the NFL, has gone through the transition the last couple of years and to him it was eye opening, a lifestyle change, a physical change and a psychological change.
Perhaps to symbolize just how traumatic it was, Bosch made a noticeable physical change, dropping from the 320 pounds he carried into the NFL to just 235 pounds. That, though, believe it or not, was only a small part of his transformation.
On Monday from his home now in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where he works, he shared with us the extent of the metamorphosis that comes with going from a football hero to one of the working masses of the world.
It is far more fascinating and fulfilling as you may imagine.
Starting over
Kyle Bosch was a big time prospect when he graduated from St. Francis High School in Illinois in 2013 and went to Michigan, starting three games as a true freshman and before being injured his sophomore year.
The next spring he transferred to WVU and was a three-year starter earning all-Big 12 honors and getting a shot at the NFL with both Charlotte and Dallas.
“We all grow up glamorizing the NFL and football in general,” he said. “We all have this dream that we want to play in the NFL someday, but then you get there. I can’t speak for everyone, but you get to that point where it’s just as cutthroat as college, maybe more. The anxiety is just as high and you are still in pain constantly.”
He admits it was a great opportunity, a great experience and that he could have prolonged his career in Canada or the XFL, but knew he was at a tipping point.
“I was banged up. I really messed up my neck when I was with the Cowboys. I said, you know what, is this going to make me happy? I was 320 pounds, hurting, I was moving around from Charlotte to Dallas and was going to move again.
“I loved football. It gave me a lot of opportunities, I met some great people, some not-so-great people, and I decided it was the end of the line and I explored different options.”
The pain
Pain is a big part of playing big time football, especially if you are an offensive lineman.
“When you play offensive line, as one of my offensive coaches way back when said, ‘It’s a gang fight in a phone booth every play.’ There’s no running out for a pass knowing you’re not hot. There’s no playoff in the trenches and it’s not like defense where you have a rotation of guys going in and out,” Bosch said.
“You are in there for every single play getting torn up and your body can only take so much.”
It was a constant reminder of what he was doing.
“I was getting anti-inflammatory shots almost every single game. I was getting pain killers to deal with my shoulders, my back, my neck, my fingers, you name it. I was in a constant state of pain. You are like a rabid dog. You are constantly on edge,” he said.
Playing big
To see Bosch now — he weighs 235 pounds, down from the 320 he was listed at in the NFL.
“When I was in the NFL I was eating about 7,000 calories a day, just to keep the weight on,” he said.
“I was eating five or six meals a day … a bunch of lean meats, a bunch of carbs, lots of protein shakes just to keep weight.”
When football ended, he wanted to lose weight, but how?
“I was always a stronger guy, but as I transitioned out of football the first three or four months I tried to throw around 500 to 650 pounds on snatch and bench, but I wasn’t losing any weight. I thought, what am I doing? I’m eating less, I’m eating clean but I’m still around 295,” he said.
“So then I started doing intermediate fasting. Athletes are always told breakfast is the most important meal of the day. I cut out breakfast completely and I was one of the angriest sons of a guns you’ve ever met. I love breakfast,” he said.
He went to eating two meals a day, 2 in the afternoon and 8 at night with a protein shake at 4 o’clock.
“It took about nine months but I lost 93 pounds. I became a completely different person,” he said.
How different? You won’t believe it.
“It’s funny. I lost about half an inch on my head. I went from like 7 5/8 hat to like 7 ¼. I have a jawline now. I don’t look like I was stung by a bumble bee.”
It was worth the effort.
“A lot of the pain has subsided. I mean, there’s still a lot. I played for 17 years, but now I can go up a flight of stairs without huffing and puffing. I can run 3 miles, go to the gym and work out and run 3 miles back and not feel like I swallowed a watermelon and am having a stroke.
“I mean, you are walking around wearing a size 42 pants and feeling like The Incredible Hulk, to get down to size 34 you are back in your old skin again and don’t feel like a blimp.”
A new outlook
If Kyle Bosch was a new person, he was a new person in a new world and he was surprised by the transformation around him.
“Getting away from football you know who your friends are and who really is in your corner,” he said, “When you hang up the cleats, it’s funny how many people fade into the woodwork. People walk away. I thought that was the most interesting part of the deal, how many people just want to be associated with a football player.
“You don’t think about it when you are playing. You’re all friends. But you get out of football and you don’t hear from those guys again. There’s like five or 10 people in my life who, when I decided not to play NFL any more, they disappeared and I still haven’t heard from them.”
Sometimes these kinds of people are referred to as “green flies,” people who are just buzzing around celebrities.
“A lot of people idolize entertainers, athletes. You find these people that like you really just like the fact you have that title and reputation. Once that’s gone, there’s a million excuses why they fade into the woodwork. It’s just not enticing anymore for them,” Bosch said.
“You have to accept the fact that you were an entertainer — and as a football player, that’s what you are — then to transition into a 9-to-5er wasn’t easy,” he said.
Paging Dr. Freud
Human beings are quite adaptable, but there is a psychological hill that must be climbed when you make major changes in your life.
“The psychological part of it was probably the most difficult part,” Bosch said. “I lost something I was identified as for 17 years. I had to reinvent myself.”
It was, Bosch said, having to figure out who he was.
“I always had the mantra ‘survive and advance.’ I’m not going to stop for one thing or another. I’m not going to let one thing derail me no matter how difficult or hard it is. You have to just keep pushing forward,” he said.
“I know a lot of guys that used to have six packs [of stomach muscles] when they were playing running back or linebacker who now are as big as I was when I was playing because they became depressed. It is not an easy transition into real life.
“’You were being told you were going to be somebody. People were giving you $100 handshakes. People would buy you dinner. People wanted to do right by you.”
He likened it to what Henry Hill went through in the movie “Goodfellas” when he went into the witness protection program, when no longer were you shown right to the ringside table at the hottest nightclub in town even though there was a line around the block.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow but once you swallow it you get a really neat perspective on life that makes you appreciate things a lot more than you did before,” Bosch said.
The real world
Bosch sais he was lucky, that he now has a job with “that locker room mentality,” working for Altieri Transco American Claims in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as director of business development. They work with condo associations representing claims against insurance companies for such losses as water damage or fire.
The partners in the firm are former athletes, one who played in the NFL, another who was a college baseball player, so the mentality fits.
He carries with him memories, both good and bad, of course, but his time spent playing football and at WVU was important to him.
“Football gave me a bite of humble pie in a lot of ways but it also made me the man I am today in the sense my honesty, my work ethic and my confidence are all derived from football,” he said. “That, and my ability to persevere, come from football.”
The football, he said, is a blur but there are relationships that are vivid, especially with his former offensive line coach Ron Crook, who is now at Cincinnati and who still texts his mother on her birthday.
“You remember the relationships,” Bosch said. “I remember the Man Walk and walking down the tunnel after a big win. Everything after that is just a big blur.”
Except for one other thing.
“Standing there singing ‘Country Roads’ after a big win is something that gives you chills,” he said.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
