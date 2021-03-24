FAIRMONT — Just 20 days since the first matches of the season got underway, the Big 10 Conference Tournament now sits on the doorstep for all 13 conference squads this weekend at Preston High School.
The tournament will start at 11 a.m. today and run through Saturday evening and will feature all conference schools, including the Marion County threesome of East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior and North Marion.
Here’s what to look for and outlooks for all three of the Bees, Polar Bears and Huskies for this weekend:
Tournament format
This year’s Big 10 Tournament will have a noticeably different design than in past seasons, as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced considerable alterations. The most sweeping change will be that this season’s tournament will essentially be split into two separate one-day tournaments featuring the lighter weights on Friday and the heavier weights on Saturday.
Weight classes from 106-145 pounds will complete the entire tournament on Friday, from the first round all the way through the championship bout. Weight classes from 152-285 will then do the same thing on Saturday, completing the entire tournament from the first round through the title matches.
“I actually think it’s going to be kind of convenient to run through an entire bracket all in one day,” said North Marion coach Brooks Russell. “With conditioning and things, it’ll take a little bit of a toll, but as long as you’re taking care of your body after each match and you’re well rested leading up to the tournament, it shouldn’t be too bad.
“It actually should be kind of nice, because a lot of times if you’re a really good wrestler, you don’t wrestle very long (in the first round) and usually get a quick fall, and then you end up sitting around a lot through consolations waiting for the second day to come for the semis and finals. But now it will just be back-to-back-to-back and you’ll wrestle through quicker.”
To ease the burden of completing entire brackets in one day, the field for each weight class will be severely reduced this season, with only the conference’s top eight wrestlers from each weight class even qualifying for the tournament. In other words, the 106-pound class, for example, will have just eight total wrestlers in the entire bracket seeded Nos. 1-8, equating to four total first round matches (1 vs. 8; 2 vs. 7; 3 vs. 6, 4 vs. 5). Each bracket will then continue onward with semifinal and championship rounds as well as consolations.
“I think it hurts the team and camaraderie aspect cheering on your teammates, because only half of them will be there at a time,” East Fairmont coach Adam Boyers said. “So you got the divided thing going on with your team, and then there’s the fact that not all your kids might even get to compete.”
“It’ll just be different, but I mean, none of this is normal, this whole season isn’t normal,” Fairmont Senior coach Vincent Delligatti said. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m just hoping we don’t have any COVID scares.”
Repeat bids
Three county wrestlers will head into this weekend’s tournament as a reigning Big 10 champ in Fairmont Senior’s duo of junior Mikey Jones and sophomore Kolbie Hamilton and East Fairmont sophomore Levi Carpenter.
North Marion senior Garrett Conaway was also lined up to make a run at a Big 10 title repeat as well as possibly even an individual state championship in April, but the Huskies’ powerhouse star has suffered a knee injury that will likely amount to a cruel and gut-wrenching end to his NMHS wrestling career.
Jones, Hamilton and Carpenter, however, will get their respective chances to defend their conference title belts. Jones won the 132-pound conference title last season with a narrow 4-3 decision victory in the final, but he’ll be back pursuing a conference crown this year all the way down in the 120-pound class, Delligatti said. Hamilton, meanwhile, won his title in that 120-pound class last year with a major decision win in the final, so he figures to vault up to at least 126 today.
For East Fairmont, Carpenter is eyeing a second straight conference championship after he burst onto the Big 10 season a year ago as a freshman with a pair of decision wins to the claim the 113-pound title. Carpenter will drop down to the 106-pound class this season, however, Coach Boyers said, a class that may also still boast last season’s 106-pound runner-up in Liberty’s Ryan Morgan depending on where Morgan ultimately slots in.
Fairmont Senior
Fresh out of a 10-day quarantine period on Tuesday, Fairmont Senior’s recent layoff isn’t changing the prospectus on their title chances this weekend. Rest assured, the Polar Bears are full-on gunning for a Big 10 Conference championship repeat after they took home the title by nearly 100 total points over runners-up East Fairmont in 2020.
“I told these guys, ‘We’re the returning champs,’ and they have a big target on their back,” Delligatti said.
Fairmont Senior, though, is loaded up to make another championship run, Delligatti said. Along with reigning champs Jones and Hamilton, the Polar Bears also have a trio of seniors who finished as runners-up last season and will enter this weekend with legitimate title aspirations in Nick Scott at 170 pounds, Zach Anderson at 182 pounds, and Iain Campbell at heavyweight.
“Honestly, everyone on our team has a shot at making the semis, and we have a lot of guys, Nick Scott, Zach Anderson, Iain Campbell, Dylan Ours even, they have a shot at possibly winning it. Then, of course, you have the usuals Mikey and Kolbie,” Delligatti said.
Scott projects to wrestle in the same class as last season at 170, where the reigning champ in Jake Smithson of Buckhannon-Upshur has graduated. Anderson, meanwhile, is likely to jump from 160 last year to 182 this time around, while Campbell will leap from 195 in 2020 to the heavyweight division. Ours, a freshman and well-established within FSHS athletics after football season this past fall, figures to compete in the 220-pound class in his first conference tournament.
Outside of those headliners of Jones, Hamilton, Scott, Anderson, Campbell and Ours, Fairmont Senior is armed with a second wave of dark horse challengers. Michael Kruzel is back after placing third last season, and each of senior Angelo Manzo and sophomore Dominic Armistead add more arrows to FSHS’s quiver after coming in fourth at Big 10s last year. Germaine Lewis is another placing returnee after taking fifth a year ago.
“These kids haven’t really been given the chance to shine yet because we’ve missed (time),” Delligatti said, “so this weekend, it’s going to be good for them.”
East Fairmont
The Bees, a storied program within the Big 10 Conference, enter this year’s tournament as more of an underdog than usual, considering both the team’s limited roster size and persisting injuries. Still, East Fairmont — which finished as the conference runners-up to Fairmont Senior last season at 250.5-156 — is a squad flush with pride, and there’s enough available talent for the Bees to amass a good standing by the tournament’s conclusion on Saturday.
“To be candid, it’s going to be hard to compete for a championship just because of our numbers. We have some solid kids, but not being able to fill every weight class is going to hurt us contending for a title this year I believe,” said Coach Boyers, who said East will have about eight total kids competing in this weekend’s tournament. “But I’d like to see us finish in the Top 3, I think that’s a good goal for us this year.”
There’s two big individual championship opportunities staring the Bees right in the face this weekend in the aforementioned Carpenter, the returning 113-pound conference champ, and program legend and three-time Class AA state champion Blake Boyers.
Carpenter, as noted, will drop down to the 106-pound class this year, where he’ll face stiff competition from Liberty’s Ryan Morgan, the reigning 106-pound champion who defeated EFHS senior Geno Casuccio in last season’s title bout. “(Morgan’s) a pretty good kid, so that’ll be some of his toughest competition,” Coach Boyers said in regards to Carpenter’s odds at a repeat.
Boyers, meanwhile, will head into this year’s tournament with unfinished business after losing to Buckhannon’s Julius Hobbs in the 126-pound final a year ago. The title bout between Boyers and Hobbs was perhaps the single best matchup of the entire tournament in 2020, as each of Boyers and Hobbs eventually went on to win 126-pound state titles, Boyers in Class AA and Hobbs in Class AAA.
Hobbs, a junior, is back this season, and if all aligns in terms of weight classes, it may be Boyers vs. Hobbs Round 2 for the Big 10 crown.
“He had a really tough loss against Hobbs from Buckhannon-Upshur where he was winning with about 10 or 15 seconds left and then got a point scored on him and ended up losing,” Coach Boyers said of his son’s conference title match last year. “This year, Blake wants to end his senior year with a win at Big 10, so he’s been focused on that.”
Alongside Carpenter and Boyers, East Fairmont may have as many as three other returning place finishers suiting up again at this year’s tournament. All three of Connor Konya (120), JT Miller (160) and Kaynan Coleman (195) earned fourth place in their respective classes at last season’s tournament.
North Marion
With Conaway on the shelf and an already shrunken-down roster compared to most years, North Marion will likely enter the Big 10 Tournament to little fanfare. But oppositional fans and conference opponents alike will be dismissing the Huskies at their own risk, for North still has a dose of big-time firepower in the duo of Brody Hess and Hunter Kuhn.
“We haven’t seen all the competition in the Big 10 yet, but as far as regional competition and anyone else we’ve seen, both of those guys can wrestle with the best of anybody,” Russell said of Hess and Kuhn.
Hess enters this year’s Big 10 tourney coming off a third place finish last season in the 106-pound class, and he’ll actually go into this weekend as NMHS’s lone wrestler to grace the podium at conference in 2020. En route to that third-place finish last year, Hess recorded a pair of victories by pin and another by decision.
Hess will come into this year’s tournament, however, beefed up in the 120-pound class, Russell said, where Fairmont Senior star Mikey Jones and plenty of other challengers await. “We haven’t gotten to wrestle a lot of Big 10 teams yet, so I’m not sure with how he stacks up with all of the guys, but whoever comes out there, I’m positive he can wrestle with them and be in the mix to win it. He’s been wrestling really, really well,” Russell said.
Among Hess’ highlights this season includes a win over reigning 120-pound Class AA state champion Brady Layman of Ritchie County.
Kuhn, meanwhile, will come into this weekend’s tournament competing at 145 pounds, a weight Russell says Kuhn feels he’s best equipped for. Like with Hess, Russell said he’s not in a position to assess the rest of the Big 10’s 145-pound field, but knowing Kuhn’s qualifications, he says a title bout appearance is certainly within grasp.
Elsewhere, North Marion will be scraping thin just based on available wrestlers to earn many other place finishes this weekend, Russell said, but he’s viewing the tournament as more of a learning opportunity and regional prep than anything else.
“As a team, your first goal always has to be for everyone to win one match, and we’ve got some younger guys who aren’t that experienced and I think it’s really important for them to go out and get at least one win for their confidence going into the regional,” Russell said. “But beyond that, three places and maybe two finalists is very attainable for us, and we’d be really happy with that.”
