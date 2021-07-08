HUNTINGTON — Marshall University released its Conference USA men’s and women’s basketball schedules Wednesday.
Men’s team
For the men’s team, the nine road game, nine home game conference schedule will kick off Dec. 30 when the Thundering Herd goes on the road to play the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, followed by another road game against Southern Miss.
Marshall will wait until Jan. 8 to make their home debut, taking on Florida Atlantic University in the Cam Henderson Center.
Throughout the 18-game schedule, Marshall will play at home and on the road against every C-USA team in the Thundering Herd’s East Division— Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, Western Kentucky.
Coach Dan D’antoni’s team will also play every team in the C-USA West Division with the exception of UTSA, matching up against Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss, Middle Tennessee, Rice and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
The conference schedule will conclude with a home-and-home March 2 and March 5 against the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers.
Women’s team
The women’s team will commence their 18-game conference schedule with a home matchup against Louisiana Tech on Dec. 30, and follow that contest up with another game at home against Southern Miss on Jan. 1.
Those will be followed by a three-game road trip, where the Thundering Herd will face FAU, North Texas, and Rice between Jan. 8 and Jan. 15. The stretch will be Marshall’s longest road trip of the year as they play nine home games and nine road games.
Like the men’s team, the women’s team will finish the year with a home-and-home against WKU March 2 and March 5.
Tip-off times and broadcasting information for both squads have not yet been announced.
