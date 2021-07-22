Every local community is packed with talented athletes and devoted coaches. The Times West Virginians’ Front Office podcast aims to tell the story of those athletes and coaches from around Marion County every week.
Join sports journalist Nick Henthorn as he interviews guests from around the area to talk about their individual journeys and accomplishments within the sporting world.
It is available on most podcast outlets and at timeswv.com.
Thursday, July 22, 2021— Episode one: Vic Seccuro
Vic Seccuro has over three decades of high school coaching experience, and his current team, the North Marion Huskies, went on a spectacular run to the state baseball championship game this past season. Coach Seccuro sits down to talk about his team’s playoff push, his coaching career through the years, the current state of baseball, and more in this episode of The Front Office.
