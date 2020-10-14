FAIRMONT — The Mason-Dixon Conference held its 2020 Middle School Cross Country Championship on Thursday, Oct. 8, with a couple of familiar teams summitting the winner’s podium. The Trinity Christian girls clinched their second straight overall team championship, while the St. Francis Central Catholic boys clinched their sixth team title in a row.
St. Francis Central Catholic hosted eight teams on their beautiful grounds for the meet. The course consists of a combined two miles of hills, fields, and wooded trail running on scenic mountaintop.
“(St. Francis) coach Desiree Poach did a fantastic job creating a fun and challenging course,” Trinity Christian coach John Barnett said. “It was a great venue and atmosphere for a championship race.”
Trinity Christian secured the championship in the girls race with 23 points, which was 16 points ahead of second-place St. Francis. St. Francis (39 points) was followed by Barrackville in third place (79 points) and Monongah in fourth place (87 points).
Trinity Christian’s Adelyn Tager won the girls’ individual Mason-Dixon Conference title as she clocked a time of 14:43.78 to finish nearly a minute ahead of anyone else in the field.
Bethany Byrne, also of Trinity Christian, finished second overall, while Saint Francis’ Natalia Cassim finished third, Barrackville’s Sarah Noeche came in fourth, and Trinity Christian’s Elyse Kisner placed fifth.
In the boys’ race, St. Francis secured its sixth-consecutive Mason-Dixon Conference championship with 41 points, to finish 10 points ahead of conference runners-up Trinity Christian
Just behind Trinity Christian was Barrackville in third place with 65 points and Monongah in fourth place with 85 points.
Trinity Christian’s Ethan Tomlinson captured the boys’ Mason-Dixon Conference individual crown by clocking a winning time of 13:40.84.
Monongah’s Ethan Imboden finished as the individual conference runner-up, while St. Francis’ Chase Labritz came in third, Trinity Christian’s Miles Steptoe was fourth, and Barrackville’s Andrew O’Neil rounded out the Top 5 in fifth.
The top five individual finishers from the girls’ JV race were St. Francis Central Catholic School’s Anna Grace Koon in first and Madelyn Schaefer in second, Monongah’s Karenna Cummins in third, St Francis’ Ashlyn Poach in fourth, and Monongah’s Stacy White in fifth.
The top five individual finishers from the boys’ JV race were St. Francis Central Catholic School’s Moses Miller in first, Zachary Estep in second, and Cammy Puderbaugh in third, followed by Barrackville’s Daniel Heston in fourth, and St Francis’ Quinn McDonough in fifth.
The Mason-Dixon Conference is comprised of middle schools in Monongalia, Marion, and Wetzel counties.
