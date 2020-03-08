MORGANTOWN – The other day, as West Virginia was preparing to play against Iowa State, Bob Huggins made a comment that deserved far more attention than it received...which was almost none.
The conversation had turned to his two budding freshmen stars, Oscar Tshiebwe and Miles “Deuce” McBride.
“I don’t think we’d trade those two for any two in the league,” Huggins said. “And I think anybody in the league would trade any of their two for those two. They are pretty good and they want to get better and will continue to get better because they work at it.”
On Sunday the Big 12 recognized just how good both Tshiebwe and McBride are, naming them to the 2020 Big 12 All-Freshman team.
Tshiebwe also grabbed second-team All-Big 12 honors while Derek Culver received honorable mention honors. Tshiebwe was also named to the All-Newcomers list.
Tshiebwe capped off the first season of his college career with his 10th double-double of the season, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds against Baylor in WVU stunning 76-64 victory of the nation’s No. 4 team.
He ended the regular season leading WVU in scoring with 11.2 per game and rebounding averaging 9.3 a game while Culver averaged 10.4 points and 8.6 rebounds.
McBride, despite starting only two of 31 games, was the Mountaineers’ third top scorer at 9.5 points per game while also showing himself to be one of the best clutch players in the conference.
“I want the ball at the end of the game,” McBride said during the year — and Huggins was more than willing to see he was on the court at the end of contested games, often canning key free throws to help the Mountaineers maintain their lead.
Udoka Azubuike of Kansas was selected the league’s Player of the Year while Scott Drew of Baylor earned his first Coach of the Year honor.
Marcus Garrett (Kansas) was named Defensive Player of the Year while Davion Mitchell (Baylor) was voted Newcomer of the Year and Jahmi’Us Ramsey (Texas Tech) captured Freshman of the Year. Devonte Bandoo (Baylor) picked up the Sixth Man Award and Freddie Gillespie (Baylor) was voted as the Most Improved Player.
Azubuike leads the NCAA in field goal percentage with a stunning 74.8 percent. No other player in the Big 12 averaged 50 percent. To qualify, you needed to average five field goals made per game.
Tshiebwe did well, shooting 55.2% from the floor but averaged only four field goals a game.
The All-Big Team was made up of Azubuike, Jared Butler of Baylor, Devon Dotson of Kansas, Kristian Doolittle of Oklahoma and Desmond Bane of TCU.
Garrett led the All-Defensive team which included Baylor’s Mark Vital, Freddie Gillespie and Davion Mitchell and Azubuike.
The All-Freshman team had Kansas’ Christian Braun, Texas Tech’s Jahmi’us Ramsey and Terrence Shannon Jr. along with Tshiebwe and McBride.
Tshiebwe is joined on the All-Newcomer’s team by Baylor’s Mitchell and MaCio Teague, Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves and Texas Tech’s Ramsey.
