MORGANTOWN – Two long-time West Virginia assistant coaches have returned to Morgantown to join Coach Neal Brown’s staff.
Former offensive line coach and Mountaineer player Bill Legg returns as assistant to the head coach while former defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel returns as a defensive analyst.
“Bill is a great addition to our football staff, not only with his years of successful football coaching experience but also being from the state of West Virginia,” Brown said. “He was the first signee of legendary Hall of Fame Coach Don Nehlen, so he has ties to the program. He is a WVU graduate, a former starter for the football program and coached for several years on the staff. We are excited to have Bill, his wife Kelly, and his daughter, Sarah, rejoin the Mountaineer Football Family.”
Legg returns to West Virginia after serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia for the past year, coaching four All-Southern Conference selections for the Bears.
“This is an exciting time to be working with the WVU football program,” Legg said. “I have a lot of respect for what Coach Brown has already done with the program and the direction it is heading. My family and I look forward to being back home.”
Legg worked under Nehlen from 1995 to 2000, the last year as offensive coordinator. Legg also coached at Marshall, Purdue and Florida International.
Casteel has 33 years of defensive coaching experience, 27 of them as defensive coordinator.
“Being from the state of West Virginia, I am happy to be back home. West Virginia football means a lot to my family and me,” Casteel said. “I am looking forward to working for Neal Brown and the football staff because I really respect the direction he is taking the program. I look forward to making a valuable contribution once again to Mountaineer football.”
Casteel coached at West Virginia from 2001-2011, spending his first year as the defensive line coach, second year as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers’ coach and then the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the next nine years.
The defense helped the WVU football program win six Big East Conference championships and produced four All-Americans, three Academic All-Americans, nine all-conference honoree and 23 professional players. The Mountaineers finished No. 3 in the nation in total defense in 2010, No. 7 in 2007 and No. 15 in 2005.
Brown maintains there is no depth chart this spring, not even at quarterback where it figures to come down to Jarret Doege and Austin Kendall, both of whom started last season, who will duke it out for the starting role.
“Here’s the deal with it: We won’t come out here and label starters and all kinds of stuff,” Brown said. “I know you want to ask about individuals, and we can talk about them, but every spot, even the guys who made all-league, we’re going to have competition. Everyone’s going to get reps and is going to have to earn them and earn playing time.
“And he says he will take a cautious approach with Doege and Kendall, knowing that players at that stage faced with the challenge of fighting for a starting job can make a huge jump from one season to another. “I thought both of them did some really good things. I think both of them, there are some big-time improvements they can make,” Brown said.
The competition, he believes, will bring out the best in them.
“One of them was simple. They needed to challenge each other better and really push each other. That was kind of a demand that I asked of both of them. Push each other, because you’ll get better in the process if you’re pushing each other.”
No one is out for the spring, but there are a number of players who will be limited in what they can do as they recover from off-season surgeries and the like, especially on the defensive side.
The offensive player who is out is Chase Behrndt, who figures to be a starting lineman either at center or guard, while on the defensive side Brown said linebacker Josh Chandler, defensive end Tajh Alston, bandit VanDarius Cowan, defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson and defensive back Osman Kamara will all be limited.
That makes the practice schedule a little more difficult to deal with because Brown knows that he has to build a certain kind of toughness in this his second spring.
“We’ve got to be really intelligent on how we go about practicing, but we’ve got to be physical,” Brown said. “We’re not at a point where we’re good enough on both lines of scrimmage where we can minimize physicality during the spring.
“We’re going to have to be physical during the spring and we’re going to have to be smart about how we do it,” the coach continued. “We do have some number limitations, so how we structure practice and when we take breaks and things like that are going to be important, but we’ve got to have a physical element in spring ball.”
