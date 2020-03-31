(Editor’s note: This is the first of multiple pieces in a series looking back at Marion County’s various high school sports dynasties over the years.)
MANNINGTON – Roy Michael admits that to say Mannington High School football lacked strong a foundation when he came on as head coach in 1971 is to put things quite kindly.
“That’s an understatement that we weren’t very good. Mannington hadn’t been good,” said Michael, who took over after Mannington had suffered 10 straight losing seasons. “And I didn’t change that for the first two or three years. I was a young coach and had never been an assistant other than one year at Fairmont State as a grad assistant and I made every mistake in the book.”
Michael, of course, went on to become one of West Virginia’s legendary coaches in both football and wrestling, but even in his first few seasons, he had difficulty making inroads. In his first three seasons at Mannington, Michael posted a 12-18 record, he said, as he struggled to find the right balance between earnestness and obsessiveness.
He installed the first-ever weight training program at Mannington after his debut 3-7 season, and while it amounted to a 6-4 bump in his second year, he said he started to overload his players as the team sank back to 3-7 in his third season.
“I tried to run it like a college program, and I emphasized it too much,” Michael said. “I made it seem like (football) was the more important thing and it wasn’t. I learned from that mistake and realized there was more to life than just football.
“From there we decided we were going to work as hard as we could when we were working on football, but that we were still going to live our lives too.”
And from that point forward, Mannington football became one of Marion County’s most revered dynasties. Over the next five seasons up until consolidating into North Marion High before the 1979 season, Mannington went a combined 50-5 (.909), according to fourseasonsfootball.com, including back-to-back undefeated state championship seasons in 1976 and 1977.
“We were mainly a running team, with a few play action passes,” said Michael, whose Mannington teams ran the Wing-T. “But if you look back through what the opposing coaches said, they’d tell you that it was our execution that was hard to defend. Our kids understood their assignments and were very fundamental – they knew exactly how to block, they carried out fakes and they did an excellent job executing plays.
“They were very intelligent, very football smart. Our kids could make adjustments at the line of scrimmage whereas a lot of high schools couldn’t do that at that time. But our kids could change the play as far as where it was going – it would basically be the same play, but it would just go through a different hole and they would block for it differently.
“We were just really fundamentally sound. We didn’t make many mistakes, we didn’t turn the ball over, we always had a great kicking game. We just didn’t beat ourselves, if we were going to get beat, you were going to have to beat us.”
The highlights from that era of Mannington football included dramatic games in each of the ’75, ’76, ’77 and ’78 seasons.
In 1975, Mannington matched up against Rivesville at a muddy Hough Park in a battle of undefeateds that will forever live as one of Marion County’s all-time clashes. Rivesville won the game 15-6 to give Mannington its only loss of the season and would go on to finish one of the greatest seasons in West Virginia high school history as they went 10-0 and didn’t allow a single point to any of its other nine opponents.
In 1976, Mannington won its first-ever state football championship when it whooped Gauley Bridge 28-6 at East-West Stadium for the Class A state title. A year later in ’77, Mannington took on Pineville and legendary running back Curt Warner in the Class A state title game in Ripley, and the contest went right down to the wire.
Tied at 20-20 with about seven minutes left in the game, Mannington drove the length of the field with its heralded run game and sopped five-and-a-half minutes off the clock before scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the 27-20 championship victory. “It was really a great football game,” said Michael, whose Big Green Gators won its 27th straight game with the win and would eventually run its win streak to 32 games the following season.
Then in ’78, the final season of Mannington football, the Big Green Gators squared off versus Pineville again in a title game rematch, this time at East-West Stadium and this time against a bigger and better version of Warner. Behind Warner’s four touchdowns and four extra points, Pineville defeated Mannington 28-20 to win the state title.
“He grew from a really good athlete into a man,” Michael said of Warner’s evolution from ’77 to ’78. “He just did it all.”
In 1979, Mannington, along with Barrackville, Fairview and Monongah consolidated into North Marion High, amounting to a deluge of new recruits for Michael and the football program.
“I can remember there must have been 130 guys out for football that first day at North Marion,” said former NMHS all-state split end and eventual West Virginia University head football coach Rich Rodriguez in the book Marion County Sports History Vol. 2 authored by former Times West Virginian sports writers John Veasy and Cliff Nichols. “It was such a great experience with a lot of guys competing. It was a blast.”
But in North Marion’s debut season under Michael, the program went just 5-4 despite the influx of new players and additional talent.
“We had some really good athletes, but they really didn’t buy into the philosophy we had as far as how important it was to do the little things right,” said Michael of that first North Marion squad. “I think that’s what separated us at Mannington from the other teams – our kids believed in being smart about what they were doing and playing as a unit, playing as a team. The other kids had just been playing on their abilities all their lives.”
In the ensuing off season, however, Michael bent the outline of the team’s construct to better match those Mannington squads. He admits the shift cost the team some talented players, who quit the program, but once the program blended Michael’s practices with the players’ increased talent levels, things took off. Over the next three seasons from 1980-82, the Huskies went a combined 36-2, winning back-to-back state championships in 1980 and ‘81 and then finishing as state runner-up in 1982.
“When they all gelled together, they were pretty much unbeatable,” Michael said. “We cleaned everybody’s clock in the state for three years.”
Even the 1982 team that finished runner-up, which Michael said may have actually been the best overall team of those three years, led George Washington in the state title game 9-0 at halftime, Michael said, but star running back and eventual Kennedy Award winner Brad King got injured and missed the remainder of the game as the Patriots took a 13-9 comeback win.
“We had such great success at North Marion High School. Even though we had good players, the team and the sum of the parts were bigger than the individual was,” Rodriguez said in Marion County Sports History Vol. 2. “The fundamentals, the teamwork, the execution, the discipline, the toughness – all the things that I think all football coaches want to have – I was exposed to at as good a level in high school as anyone in the country. I learned a lot of great lessons from Roy Michael at North Marion High School.”
