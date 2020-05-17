MORGANTOWN — It is becoming more and more evident that short of a nationwide flare up of the COVID-19 pandemic that put sports on the unable to perform list this spring, we will have some form of college athletics this fall. But the structure and the starting date remain variables.
And that’s not ideal.
It’s sort of like having gone a week without eating, then learning that dinner is being made but you don’t know if it will be steak and potatoes or a plate of beans, or if it will be ready on Monday morning, Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday night.
What is driving coaches and athletes alike bonkers is the uncertainty … and it is uncertain when any certainty will be brought into the picture.
Athletes, you see, are people, too. It isn’t easy to push yourself when there is no end goal in sight.
Most football people and, for that matter, coaches from any sport, say they need at least a six-week window from reporting date to get ready to play a game. But they may be kidding themselves, for no one really knows what kind of shape players will return in.
Again, they have long been without supervision and without competition which pushes them toward their conditioning goals and often without the proper equipment.
Remember, while we think only of football, this is true in all sports.
“I told our players they have to work out like they are going to play tomorrow,” Reed Sunahara, West Virginia’s women’s volleyball coach, said on Friday.
See, it doesn’t matter the sport. You have to be in condition when you arrive on campus to get into condition, and you can just as easily pull a muscle or tear a tendon or dehydrate in volleyball or track or soccer as you can in football.
The players, unsure of when they will come to camp, don’t know when to push for a peak. They want to be ready to compete for jobs upon the opening of practice, but will be that be at the start of August, the middle of August, Sept. 1?
When?
And this isn’t just a question that will be answered by the state of West Virginia’s situation with the virus or with its quarantine status.
It seems almost certain that there will be some kind of staggered start for college athletics as the country opens up … again resting on the virus threat subsiding.
WVU athletic director Shane Lyons, chairman of the NCAA oversight committee, spoke on a web seminar addressing the subject and admitted that the California state college system decision to hold mainly online classes this fall could complicate matters of gathering their football teams, affecting a number of conferences and putting in peril a number of non-conference games.
“The California schools, especially with the news that came out this week, that raises a lot of eyebrows,” Lyons said. “How is this going to work? Maybe there will be inequalities. We may start football without some schools starting at that point.”
And what of the Big 12?
Will they be able to coordinate Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa schools as well as WVU getting started at the same time and getting in the same amount of work while still playing a full conference schedule?
It’s something Lyons, imagine, is uncertain about.
“We are in a very competitive business,” Lyons said. “So we understand different states are going to open up at different times. What does that look like? Where does the competitive equity come into play?”
What will be the consequences of all this uncertainty heading into a football season that will be unlike any other?
Certainly, it puts freshmen and transfers at a disadvantage. They have had less time not only to learn the system, but to learn about college life, to learn about what it is like to be a football player on a higher level than high school.
“I think mentally they will be further ahead, but physically, it will depend on what they are doing on their own, and they don’t know what they don’t know,” WVU football coach Neal Brown said in his most recent Zoom media call. “They don’t know what it’s like to train as a Division I athlete. They don’t know what it’s like to go against a 21- or-22-year-old guy.”
The NCAA did offer some relief in allowing recruits with proof of graduation to get on the team meeting and position group calls.
“I think the guys may be even a little bit further ahead from a mental standpoint, because we’re going to spend more time teaching those guys and they’re going to spend more time in meetings than they normally would leading into a season,” Brown stressed.
But they will have missed an overlooked aspect of Introduction to College Football 101.
“Normally in the month of June when they first get here, the newcomers will go through about a four-week process where we teach them how to be a college student, how to be a Division I student-athlete and how to lift weights.” Brown said.
“There is a lot of teaching involved in that. Then in the month of July we try to assimilate them into the normal team group, because in June they mainly stay by themselves and work out by themselves and are kind of on their own as we try to bridge them from high school to college.”
All of this must be compressed into a limited amount of time and will affect the way players are able to compete for positions.
It’s something that Brown and his staff have spent a lot of time looking over, adjusting as each week goes by, trying to stay ahead of the curve in being ready for the day when they hear the call, “Gentlemen, start your engines.”
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.