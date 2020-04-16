FAIRMONT — The crop of active collegiate athletes during the 2019-20 spring season are getting an opportunity that few get — a waiver allowing for an additional year of eligibility.
On the surface it’s tempting to snatch it up, there are a number of factors at play in determining whether your friend, family member, or alma mater’s fan favorite will be taking an additional season.
With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing an abrupt halt to the conclusion of winter sports and the rest of the spring semester seasons across the NCAA this season, the NCAA has granted eligibility extensions and waivers to all of their spring athletes at each level. In an earlier Times West Virginian article, we explored the treacherous and, at times heartbreaking, process plaguing current seniors on whether or not to shift their life plans and return this coming season.
But for underclassmen, such as Fairmont State softball freshman Mikayla Moore and Alderson Broaddus men’s lacrosse sophomore Dylan Ozie (both Fairmont Senior alumni), there’s an entirely different scenario — with its own benefits and drawbacks — that has to be faced in regards to eligibility.
For many athletes with 2-3 years left before they face the end of their journey, the question doesn’t seem as pressing or as prominent. Upon first consideration, it’s a very exciting opportunity.
A chance to get back a season they’re now being forced to miss would negate many of the negative athletic side effects the pandemic has had on those spring sports athletes. But with the future always uncertain, they know it’s something they need to sit on before making a decision.
“It’s difficult honestly because I’ll be older. At the time now before this all happened I didn’t think ‘I’d have an extra year to play. I just have to think about what my future and life will be like then versus what it is now. Thinking of it now, of course an extra year of softball, why not play? I’d love that. But I guess I’ll just have to decide when the time comes,” Moore said.
“I’m just keeping my mind open to things. I’m taking in family opinions and stuff, listening to them and seeing what they have for perspective. It just flies by so fast. I’ll more than likely will take the fifth year just because I don’t want to leave the sport, but who knows, I might change my mind after my junior years. Things might change,” Ozie said.
For students like Ozie, who is on track to graduate in four years but is seeking a biology degree with a focus in pre-med, that additional year could be beneficial academically to earn an additional minor, boost grade point averages, and fill out the degree with courses that will provide an edge in graduate school or the work force.
With the extra year of eligibility now available, it could provide the financial assistance via scholarship or just an extra push needed to go through with such a plan.
“It doesn’t look like I needed to do it, but since it is on the table, I’d like to do the extra credit stuff, and anything I missed out on — extra content or stuff, I’d do that to help further my education and get a minor as well,” Ozie said.
And for many athletes, not being a part of the sport that you have centered your life and a fair amount of time around for years can leave a fairly large gap in your daily routine, which is causing some to reconsider how important the sport really is to them.
“Honestly, I’ll more than likely figure it out by the time I have to go back to school. And it’ll probably be yeah, I’ll play again, just because I love the sport, and leaving it now just like this semester, it just feels weird that I can’t go to classes then go to practice, have team dinners. Its weird for me to be home already,” Ozie said.
Moore added that seeing the current group of seniors — many of whom won’t feasibly be able to return for another season although an eligibility extension option is available — lose out on their final season has played a big role in how she is evaluating what to do with her extra season, and that it absolutely plays a role in how she values her time on the softball diamond.
“At first, when Coach was saying that our season was going to end, it was heartbreaking, because our seniors had really big plans — they were leaders. They had their lives planned out for this year, and they really might not be able to come back next year. That’s really sad because they had a goal and a mindset for this year, and they can’t finish and accomplish what they started,” she said.
“There’s a lot of things other than sports that affect it. There are lots of kids I know that I know that were seniors that couldn’t play their senior year because of this, and not only did it hit home for them but it hit home for the rest of the team,” Ozie said.
“They always tell us this could be anybody, those four years fly by...I’m already going to be a junior coming this fall and that’s crazy to think about. I’m pretty much two years of eligibility and stuff done with college and collegiate lacrosse. I can’t believe it already,” he said.
But, just like it is proving to play in the decision for seniors in this current moment, the outlook when it comes to jobs and internships — as well as financial prospects of a fifth year in college — will loom larger and larger as these current underclassmen get closer to obtaining their degree, and they already understand the significance that will play. It’s already making some of them admit they won’t be able to truly make the decision for a while.
“Honestly I’m not worried about that right now, but by the time it comes, that fifth year will be very dependent on what I get it — if i get a good internship I won’t do it, but if I have to wait it out, I might as well get that fifth year and see if I can get a good internship or acceptance to a med school,” Ozie said.
“I think if money wasn’t a problem and everything was going good I’d take it, because why not, like softball has been my life for years now. But if I’m struggling with things I guess I’ll have to just slow down and take a big picture, like, what do I need more — softball, or a job,” Moore said.
