FAIRMONT — What began with a single, off-the-cuff tweet has turned into a group of Mountain East Conference basketball alumni coming together, eager to show the world what NCAA Division 2 basketball has to offer.
Now they’ve pegged themselves the Underground Kings, and are working to secure a spot in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), an annual 64-team, five-on-five elimination tournament held each summer which is broadcast on ESPN and offers $2 million in winner-take-all prize money.
It all started about a month ago — April 8, 2020, to be exact. It was just a thought, really, that came to former Fairmont State hooper Jamel Morris as members of the MEC discussed on Twitter some of the best players in league history. Jamel, who has played in TBT previously, made the remark that an all-MEC alumni team would compete well in the tournament. Within days, the team was being formed.
“I saw people talking about a TBT team on Twitter, and I made a random tweet saying that I felt like if we had a TBT team filled with former MEC players that were still playing, we would have a hell of a team,” Morris said.
“I [mentioned] the TBT people [in the tweet], and I got a lot of feedback...people said it would be exciting, that we should try and make that happen. Then TBT retweeted it, it took off from there.”
Numerous league alumni jumped at the opportunity, and compiling a team was quite easy — quickly, the team had an eight-man roster of MEC alumni that have all played professionally after their collegiate careers.
It happened to work out well with the regional hosting site as well— after last year’s fan support and moderate on-court success from Best Virginia, a WVU alumni team, they re-entered the field in 2020 and were granted the chance to host a regional bracket from the Charleston Civic Center.
With the MEC being centered in the state and most players either in West Virginia or bordering state, it was easy to get the team organized and establish an opportunity to qualify for the regional — the proximity of the team to the region and their West Virginia roots fit perfectly.
But to ensure that they’re playing alongside Best Virginia and others from July 24-26 — which is when the Charleston regional bracket is set to take place — the team must earn their place. While Morris believes from speaking with his former collaborators at the TBT that they have a pretty good chance at being on the court, to make it a lock, they need to garner a buzz online to prove they’ll provide fan support and rating when the tourney comes to town.
“They base it off of fanbase, off of player quality, your sponsors — you have to be reliable for the region, for the hotel stay and travel for that level of the tournament. It helps to have a celebrity or someone intriguing backing your team like Chris Paul had his team last year,” Morris said.
“One good thing we have is that we don’t just have one fanbase — we have teams all over West Virginia and Ohio, and I think that will be an awesome opportunity for us. Its very important the different fan bases come out for us — it will be important for us to grab all those alums and help us get over the top and be one of the best teams in this region,” team general manager Warren Doles said.
Registering as a team fan on the tournament’s official website also helps play a big role, which helps show the tournament that you have real fans with a vested interest in the team — and those who take the time to do so will reap the rewards of being an official fan online.
“You can actually go on our TBT website with our page link and click to be a fan, you can fill out a form and be a part of it. It’s really simple. You have to go to the website and register to be a fan, and that’s one thing they base it off besides social media interaction,” Morris said.
“It is free to go on the website and sign up, there will be a red big box there that says support this team, and if you put your email address in there, you can receive a portion of that money we win,” Doles said.
The team will be led on the court by a pair of the most decorated MEC players in history — former Wheeling star and current NBA G-League talent Haywood Highsmith, who was named a first-team All-American and the D2 Ron Lenz National Player of the Year in 2017-18 and is the all-time MEC leading rebounder, and Notre Dame College grad Will Vorhees, who was a first-team All-American and D2 Ron Lenz National Player of the Year in 2018-19 and is the all-time MEC leading scorer.
Fairmont State is well-represented on the list, as Morris will be joined on the squad by former Falcons Matt Bingaya and Thomas Wimbush. The team will also be led by a head coach, and that position will be filled by former Fairmont State player Shammgod Wells, who is an all-time MEC leader in steals and assists.
Rounding out the playing roster are a pair of former West Liberty hoopers in Seger Bonifant, the all-time MEC leader in three-point percentage, and David Dennis, who transferred to Nova Southeastern after two seasons, and finished his career as one of only two players in NCAA history, across all divisions, with at least 1,800 career points, 600 career rebounds, 700 career assists, and 300 career steals. The final piece to the puzzle is former Wheeling hooper Pat Moseh.
“We run, we play defense, we talk trash, and we get the job done. We got shooters for days, and we got two guys who averaged a double-double in points and rebounds in their college days. And we got a couple dogs on this team who can defend. We were looking at people who could score, who could defend, and who had some dog in them, and we have all three of those,” Doles said.
The players hope they can show those who see them play in the tournament that the level of talent in the MEC and at the D2 level of basketball, in general, is highly competitive, and that they’re able to compete with some of the best players in the world — that will be put to the test as they come face-to-face with numerous Division 1 alumni teams and professional players who are also in the field.
“It’s definitely a great opportunity for us to showcase our abilities — to show that the MEC is what I’d like to call a D2 power-five conference, in my years of playing, we always had one team advance to the Elite Eight or Final Four,” Morris said.
“We have players that are still playing at high levels, playing in the G-League like Haywood or playing at really good levels in Europe. We’re accustomed to playing against these Division 1 guys we watched on TV, and we’re ready to showcase that there is talent across all divisions and open a lot of eyes.”
“I think it means the world for D2 basketball. We’re trailblazers right now. If we get in this thing and make a run we can change a kid’s mind who wants to go to college and was only looking at D1 options. They can see us and see that you can compete at a high level and make it the places you want to go [in D2],” Moseh said.
