UPDATE: North Marion's Brody Hess became the first Marion County wrestler to clinch a spot in a state championship match in Thursday morning's semifinal round with a 3-1 decision victory over Oak Glen's Clayton Lamb in the 120-pound bracket.
Shortly after Hess' semifinal victory, he found out his opponent for the state title match -- another Marion County wrestler in Fairmont Senior junior Mikey Jones. Jones won his semifinal match Thursday morning shortly after Hess' triumph with an 8-3 decision victory over Braxton County's Blayne Jarvis.
Hess and Jones will wrestle for the 120-pound state title on Thursday evening when the championship round is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
East Fairmont's Levi Carpenter lost in his 106-pound semifinal match Thursday morning against Elkins' Gavin Boland. Carpenter, who lost a nail-biter to Boland at a 3-2 decision, is still in the tournament, but he now drops into the consolation bracket, where his best possible finish will be third place. Boland will wrestle against Independence's Dillon Perdue in the 106-pound state championship this evening.
FAIRMONT — Eight Marion County wrestlers achieved a perfect Day 1 showing at the WVSSAC Class AA/A State Tournament on Wednesday in Huntington to keep their state title hopes alive by advancing to Thursday morning's championship bracket semifinals.
Out of those eight wrestlers, a county-best four hail from Fairmont Senior, while each of East Fairmont and North Marion also had a pair of wrestlers advance to the semifinals with undefeated Day 1s.
For Fairmont Senior each of Mikey Jones (120 pounds), Kolbie Hamilton (132 pounds), Nick Scott (170 pounds) and Zach Anderson (182 pounds) advanced to Thursday's championship semifinal round.
Elsewhere in Marion County, each of East Fairmont's and North Marion's standout duos also rolled into the semifinal round, with the Bees' Levi Carpenter (106 pounds) and Blake Boyers (138 pounds) and the Huskies' Brody Hess (120 pounds) and Hunter Kuhn (145 pounds) all going 2-0 on Wednesday.
The championship semifinals will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. before consolations are wrestled out thereafter. The state championship round will then begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.
In addition to the county's eight total wrestlers who still have a shot to win a state title, there are another four wrestlers who enter Day 2 still fighting in the consolation bracket and have a chance to finish as high as third place.
Three of the four wrestlers are from Fairmont Senior, as each of Hunter Spitznogle (126 pounds), Michael Kruzel (152 pounds), and Iain Campbell (285 pounds) went 2-1 on Day 1 to keep their seasons alive. Evan Helm of East Fairmont at 285 pounds also accrued a 2-1 record to remain in contention in the consolations.
In the team scores, Fairmont Senior sits in second place with 60 points, well behind the substantial pre-tournament title favorite in Point Pleasant at 115.5 points. East Fairmont, meanwhile, sits at 10th overall with 28 points, while North Marion is in 25th place with 17 points.
