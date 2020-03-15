W.Va. sports receive bits of clarity on future

FAIRMONT – Although questions still abound concerning the nationwide, and even worldwide, schedule of sports leagues and athletic competition due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, West Virginia sports have slowly started to gain bits and pieces of clarity in the past 72 hours or so.
The ultimate fate of practically all sports at every level of competition still hangs in limbo, but timelines concerning future decisions as well as details related to extracurricular restrictions in the immediate have become somewhat solidified.
Girls’ and boys’ basketball postseasons
As soon as West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the indefinite suspension of the WVSSAC Girls’ Basketball State Tournament during the middle of play on Thursday afternoon, constant speculation over the fate of both the girls’ and boys’ basketball playoffs have ruled the day. Following Thursday’s suspension of the girls’ state tournament and the postponement of the remainder of the boys’ regional playoffs, the West Virginia Department of Education then announced Friday all practices, weight training and extracurriculars would be canceled until April 10. Justice then closed all schools indefinitely a few hours later.
Coaches, players and fans were subsequently left with little direction on how to proceed as they wondered when they would learn the status of the basketball season and whether it would be continued at some point. WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan gave the latest update Friday in a radio appearance on the weekly show Basketball Friday Night in West Virginia. He said the WVSSAC will likely have a decision and announcement on the future of the basketball playoffs early next week.
“I didn’t want to close the door, but I’m not overly optimistic,” Dolan said during the radio interview. “I was hoping to look at the life span of (COVID-19) and if there was a window where it was not going to continue to increase and was dropping off and they thought it was safe to try to get the tournaments in even with limited participation, we thought we might.
“I’m not as confident today as I was yesterday. I’m keeping the window open, but I don’t know if it’s possible.”
The fluidity of the situation concerning the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has practically nixed any sort of concrete scheduling that will resume the basketball postseason even if alternative solutions – limited spectators, a change in venue – present an opportunity. At the earliest, play could technically resume April 11, but there will assuredly be a required number of days for practices before any basketball games or spring sports games are played. And the April 11 resumption date is liable to be pushed back further depending on the status of the COVID-19 coronavrius, which is scheduled to be re-evaluated in the week leading up to April 10.
“I’d say if you’ve gone for a month without practicing, they’d have to give time for practices to get (players) back into some kind of shape and be ready to play,” said North Marion High girls’ basketball coach Mike Parrish. “I don’t think you would just say, ‘OK, we’re going to get together on the 11th and go play somewhere.’ I’m sure there would have to be a little bit of a time frame.”
“I said (to our players), ‘This week, when you’re off and you’re home, get a ball and shoot. There’s an outdoor court in every community, so go out and get some shots up,’” said North Marion High boys’ basketball coach Chris Freeman on Friday, whose Huskies were originally scheduled to play in the Class AA Region I co-final on Thursday. “Other than that, just try to run, try to stay in shape because you just never know. And those guys who play spring sports, it wouldn’t hurt for them to get ready for that.”
Still, be it for practice purposes or due to further concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, there won’t be any games played April 11, and one of the logistical issues Dolan alluded to in his initial press conference on Thursday following the suspension of play was just how far out the WVSSAC could still plausibly resume the season.
“The thing with basketball is the kids play so many offseason games. Like we’d be starting our summer program in mid-April anyway – we’d be playing in summer games, we’d be playing in shootouts,” Freeman said. “It’s not like when basketball is over that the kids don’t go play it anymore. Like football, they’re not playing football games with pads and everything until (next season) comes around, but basketball, we go play. That’s the only reason why maybe you could do it.”
“I’m sure if you asked any of the coaches or any of the kids, if we had to extend this to August, would you come back and play? I bet you everybody would be down there doing it,” Parrish said on Basketball Friday Night in West Virginia. “I think every player and every coach would be willing to extend it as long as we could.”
Information regarding practices
If high school sports do resume at some point during the academic calendar year, WVSSAC rules state players must log 14 practices before they are eligible to play if they’ve missed more than 14-consecutive days of practices or games without being under doctor supervision during that span.
All high school athletes, either in basketball or any of the various spring sports, will exceed that stretch of 14 practices due to the cancellation of extracurriculars until April 10.
The WVSSAC requiring 14 practices from any athlete before playing games would obviously further compress what will already be a drastically shortened timeline if sports do resume at any point.
“You look at April 10 and by rule they’ve missed more than 14 days and by another rule they got to practice 14 days. Now obviously our board has the right to waive a rule, but they’ve never waived that one because it’s a safety rule,” Dolan said on Basketball Friday Night in West Virginia. “So if you follow everything without making any changes, you’re looking at the last week of April, first week of May for the (basketball) state tournament (at the earliest) and then follow that up with being in the heat of track and tennis regionals. Then shortly behind that would be softball and baseball tournaments. It certainly would compress our spring seasons.”
Parrish, for example, suggested five days to a week’s worth of practice as a suitable amount of time for players and teams to prepare for actual games again.
“We probably need five days, five days to get them a little bit in shape and review what you’re going to do to go play and I’d say they’d be fine,” Freeman said. “They’re young kids, I remember when I was 16-17-18 years old, I could go run forever.”
In the meantime, as athletes still train and practice on their own for the possible resumption of sports, they’re not permitted to use the school’s athletic facilities in accordance with the cancellation of extracurriculars through April 10.
NCAA Division-II grants athletes extra year of eligibility
NCAA Division-II athletics followed suit of NCAA Division-I and Division III on Friday and granted an extra year of eligibility to all student-athletes who play a spring sport. The decision follows the NCAA’s cancellation of winter and spring championships for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
There has still been no decision made by the NCAA as to whether winter sports student-athletes will be granted an extra year of eligibility at either of the Division I, II or III levels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.