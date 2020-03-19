The Washington Redskins are signing safety Sean Davis to a one-year contract that can be worth up to $5 million.
Agent Drew Rosenhaus conformed the deal in an email to The Associated Press. Davis is a Washington native who played at the University of Maryland.
The 26-year-old missed the vast majority of last season with a shoulder injury. Davis has 247 tackles and five interceptions in 48 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers since they drafted him in the second round in 2016.
The Redskins are retooling in free agency under new coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. They already came to terms on contracts with linebackers Thomas Davis and Kevin Pierre-Louis and re-signed Jon Bostic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.