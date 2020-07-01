We need to laugh and we miss sports

MORGANTOWN — Woke up this morning, and considering the world in which we are living today that is accomplishment enough for one day.
I was hoping the eggs I was frying would bring a smile to my face but instead all I got was a slap in it when I saw that Carl Reiner had died.
Not that it should be a sad thing. He lived 98 years and spent all of them making us laugh, be it as a writer, director, comedian, creator, actor … the genius behind the original “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and with Mel Brooks as his partner in those “2000-Year-Old Man” sketches.
Reiner’s genius was everywhere. He directed George Burns in “Oh, God” and Steve Martin in “The Jerk,” gave us Mary Tyler Moore on the small screen and in one of his greatest moments he pared with her in the Dick Van Dyke episode entitled “Coast to Coast Big Mouth” in which she had to apologize for letting the world know his character, Alan Brady, was bald and wore a toupee.
Perhaps the quote that summed up Reiner best was his own:
“Everybody wants to laugh – you know that. They need to laugh, people need to laugh.”
Over the past months, laughter more than anything else, has disappeared from our everyday life and the problem is there is nothing to replace it.
So it was that when I turned to social media and stumbled across on Facebook that Joe Mazzulla, the former Mountaineers guard, was celebrating birthday No. 32 on Tuesday it brought a smile to my face.
Mazzulla always had a way of making us smile, especially when he was around a basketball court.
Of all the athletes I’ve come across in a lifetime spent in locker rooms and press boxes, only Mazzulla matched Pete Rose in getting more out of himself and from sports than did Rose.
I thought about how the pandemic’s effect upon sports — especially basketball — had to be eating at Mazzulla.
Oh, there are others like him, to be sure, players as intense, fans as intense, coaches as intense and now, for four months from winter to spring to summer, from the NCAA Tournament through the Kentucky Derby through the Masters through the opening day of the baseball season and the Boston Marathon and … well, you get the picture.
We were going without.
We need our sports – not at the expense of risking lives, which creates a terrible predicament for those who run the sports and work in medicine — but we need a distraction, a stimulant, entertainment and something to marvel at.
Just as a man like Mazzulla needs basketball as the focal point of his life, we all need the escapism of the sporting events that have carried us from T-ball to senior softball.
How many times have you sat in front of a TV screen and watched a pro golfer hit a drive for 320 yards and dreamed of the best drive you ever hit, or sat in the stands and watched your son or daughter hit a jump shot or run for a touchdown and somehow relived your moments with them, then realized how fortunate it was that you were able to pass sports along to them?
While it’s true that college and professional sports have grown far beyond anyone’s imagination who was a child of the 1950s or even the 1960s, that they have been infested by greed and egomania, the place they fill in American life remains vital and necessary.
More so right now than ever.
To read reports of college players transferring, to read of recruiting scandals, to see major league baseball players opting to skip seasons due to the disease, to read the outrageous salaries that professional athletes made while the people who have to pay outrageous prices for tickets aren’t sure of their future makes you long for simpler, better times.
You want to see a home run, a diving catch, a touchdown pass, a half court buzzer beater … even a lousy call by an official.
But we ride it out, knowing in the end, good always wins over evil and those laughs that Carl Reiner provided us with will be offered up by others and the thrills from the games people play will return and a new form of normalcy will be adopted by us all.
Until it does, though, Happy Birthday, Joe Mazzulla, and thank you for reminding us all of what we have been missing and what we have to look forward to.
