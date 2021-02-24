WEST LIBERTY — West Liberty shot over 60 percent from the field and made 13 three-pointers in a 94-69 victory over Fairmont State on Wednesday evening at the ASRC.
The loss snaps Fairmont’s three-game winning streak and drops the Falcon’s record to 6-9 on the season. The Hilltoppers improved to 8-7 on the year and have now won three games in a row. With the win, WLU remains in second-place in the MEC North standings with just one regular season game to play.
West Liberty shot 58 percent from the field in the opening half and opened up a 50-26 advantage at the break. The Hilltoppers continued their hot shooting in the second half and stretched the lead to as many as 32 (58-26) at the 7:02 mark of the third quarter.
Fairmont State shot 42 percent from the field in the loss, including just 3-of-9 from behind the arc.
West Liberty’s shooting performance overshadowed 26 Hilltoppers turnovers (18 Fairmont State steals). The ‘Toppers also held a commanding 45-25 advantage on the glass in the win.
Alyssa DeAngleo led the Falcons in the scoring column with 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting, and she also nabbed three steals. Sierra Kotchman, who entered Wednesday third in the MEC in scoring at 23.4 points a game, mustered another in 17 points for the Falcons to go with three rebounds and a pair of steals, but she shot just 7-of-19 from the field.
Jertaya Hall was the lone other Fairmont State player to reach double figures with 12 points, to go with five rebounds and three steals. Gracey Lamm also nabbed three steals for Fairmont and dished a team-best three assists.
Arriana Manzay led five double-figure scorers for the Hilltoppers with 20 points on 10-of-14 shooting and five rebounds. Jaclyn Kitts finished the evening with 16 points and six assists, and Audrey Tingle sniffed a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
As a team, WLU passed out 29 assists on 38 made baskets.
Fairmont State will wrap up the regular season on Saturday with a 2 p.m. tip against Frostburg State on senior day at Joe Retton Arena.
