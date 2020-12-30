FAIRMONT — The wait to begin high school winter sports in West Virginia just got a lot longer.
Gov. Jim Justice announced a further delay to the start of the winter high school sports season during his press briefing on Wednesday, moving the original start date of Jan. 11 all the way back to March 1, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The postponement of winter sports includes basketball, wrestling, swimming and cheerleading, in all activities, meaning teams can neither practice nor condition, much less play actual games until March 1, barring another postponement announcement.
As of Justice’s Wednesday briefing announcing the postponement to March 1, it is unclear what a potential calendar or schedule for the season would look like for any and all winter sports. The WVSSAC previously released a revised season schedule based on the Jan. 11 start date earlier this month, which included pushing back the state championships for basketball until April and spring sports championships until June.
The new March 1 date disrupts that previously announced schedule by the WVSSAC, but it is unclear to what degree. There is no public timetable for a revised schedule at this time.
West Virginia’s most recent COVID-19 metrics education map on Dec. 29 from the DHHR showed 54 of the state’s 55 counties labeled either red or orange. The red or orange designations for a county barred county teams from competing during the fall sports season, with counties only becoming eligible once they improved to green, yellow or gold designations.
Winter sports were the first to be affected by the onset of pandemic in March of 2019, with the postseasons of both girls’ and boys’ basketball being halted on March 12 before ultimately being canceled.
The West Virginia Department of Education also announced it will no longer publish its Saturday Education Map and, instead, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System Map will guide high school in-person instruction.
