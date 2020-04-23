What is love to a defensive coordinator?

EDITOR’S NOTE: When Neal Brown became West Virginia University head football coach a year ago, he brought Vic Koenning with him as defensive coordinator. Over the next two days we will see why and what makes Koenning a hard-nosed defensive coach with a heart. Today: Tough love
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia’s defensive coordinator Vic Koenning puts it this way.
“I’ve been down a few roads,” he said.
And while traveling them, he’s come to a lot of forks in the road, sometimes taking the wrong fork, sometimes the right, but always learning, whichever path he took.
Out of it has grown a cagey veteran coach who blends an upbringing that started in Owasso, Oklahoma, a suburb of Tulsa outside of which country singers Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood shared a ranch for many years.
He has learned football, yes, playing three years of linebacker at Kansas State and coaching now for more than 30 years, but more important he’s learn life and how to live it, as well as how to teach.
He’s a tough coach, but a tough coach with a tender, caring side, the kind of coach who was made to work under Neal Brown.
Ask him what it’s all about and he gives it to you this way:
“It’s all about doing what the best thing is for those players and creating a culture and program where doing right is the right thing to do. If you do right, right will follow. If you do wrong, wrong will follow,” he said.
This has made him a players’ coach, the kind of coach they know will drive them toward their goals as hard as he can, yet put an arm around them when they need it.
He feels what they feel, basks in their success and suffers through their failures for they are also his successes and his failures.
“I learned from dealing with players who were hard to manage. It’s about dealing with what the good Lord gives you. If he gives you a problem child, it’s your job or your mission to get them to be productive in life or football,” he said.
“That’s the mission.”
The lesson came from one of those wrong forks he took. He’d been at Memphis and Wyoming and Troy and Clemson and Kansas State and Illinois when he went looking for a new job. While at Clemson, working for Tommy Bowden, he’d heard him praise the beauty of the state of North Carolina.
“I remember coach Bowden talking about how pretty North Carolina was and that job came open. I knew [N.C. head coach] Larry Fedora a little bit. He’d tried to get me to go to Oklahoma State a few years before when he was the offensive coordinator there,” Koenning said.
“To make a long story short, they had some players when we went there but so many had gotten caught up in the sanctions under Butch Davis that we ended up only being able to recruit about 12 a year so by the end of the third year we were a shell of defense.
“We weren’t very good. That was the most miserable year because it was hard to watch guys being put into position they couldn’t do it in.
“There were some bad character guys and I couldn’t win. I was frustrated. I couldn’t sleep. It was a year I’d gladly forget.”
But he couldn’t forget the kids there that he couldn’t reach and he did what he could to build a coaching philosophy that would help him in such future situations.
“If you can teach your players to win in the classroom and to win in life and to win in how they carry themselves and what winning looks like – if you can get them to become better people, better students and really show an interest in them – then the football part will come,” he said.
Football is important. It’s what got most of the kids to school and what earns him a living, but it’s only part of the overall picture that is life itself.
“If you go out there and it’s all about football and what happens on the football field, then you are never going to really get them,” he said. “You need to become part of their lives and take them in as part of your life.
“They have to become — I don’t want to say surrogate sons — but they need to be yours,” he said. “They need to feel like you did your part, too. They have to feel that same way about you that you feel about them … and it has to be genuine.”
He understands that you can’t reach all of them.
“Some kids just won’t let you in and it’s frustrating as hell. You have to be able to say you love them and you have to prove it by your efforts, because actions always speak louder than words”
But that’s only part one of a two-part deal. There’s another side.
“Then you have to expect them to go through things where they come out on the other end of it and they feel like they have an ‘S’ on their chest,” he said.
And it was there, he felt, that his first year at WVU wasn’t what it should have been. The defense wasn’t as good as he would have hoped, and he believed the fault lie not only with the players but with his approach.
“That’s one of the mistakes I made last year, trying to coach guys to get somewhere. Sometimes, if you can get them to run through hell with you, they will feel like they can run through anything. Last year, I probably didn’t push them to that degree last year,” he said.
“I should have figured it out. Every team is different. Every team has its own identity and you have to go through the leaders on the team to do that and I don’t know I ever really got a feel for that because there had been so much mix and matching with the years here that it wasn’t clear cut seniors … it was transfers and junior college guys and there wasn’t enough young guys,” he said.
He says he’s not pointing fingers at anyone, but it was what it was and, for whatever reason, he felt he didn’t recognize it.
“That’s not the way a program should be. A program is you got 20 guys in this class and 20 guys in that class and in the end you will graduate about 20 of them. If you have to bring in some transfers to fill in the holes that open up along the way, then that’s what you do.
“I’m not casting stones but there were so many guys who had been through so much they weren’t going to buy into anything. Then they had to go through a coaching change.”
What bothers him most isn’t the fact that the on-field results didn’t create a winning season as he and Brown and the staff took over the program, but that there were some players lost along the way.
“I’m disappointed a couple of guys didn’t make it when we first got here,” he said. “There’s a couple of guys who when I went to work each day I tried to figure out a way to get to. Eventually, they got themselves out of West Virginia, not by anything I did or Coach Brown did, but by what they did.”
While it wasn’t the coaches fault, it was in his mind a setback to them nonetheless.
“I was disappointed I couldn’t save those kids, but I went to work every day with that as a mission to do,” he said. “Sometimes it’s harder than others. I learned that at North Carolina. Instead of trying to fight it and blaming them, which I probably did while internalizing it, I learned the thing is it’s a mission and passion. It becomes a competition to try to save humanity, or whatever it is, to try to get them to be productive and not be a drain on society.”
Tomorrow: Part II — How WVU defensive coordinator Vic Koenning came to be the coach he is.
