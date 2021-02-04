WHEELING — After losing nine seniors from last year’s Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Class 5A championship squad, many would have thought the Wheeling Park boys soccer team would have more of a rebuilding year.
However, that was not the case for the 2020 Patriots as they turned in a 15-4-1 record.
Behind much of that success was midfield senior Coleman Meredith.
Coming off a successful junior campaign with 18 goals and nine assists, he supplied as many goals as Wheeling Park coach Mario Julian has seen at the midfielder position in his 20 years of coaching.
Netting 28 goals while also dishing out eight assists, Meredith has been named the West Virginia Class AAA first team all-state captain as voted by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
In the Patriots’ 19 games this year, Meredith found the back of the net in 17 of those outings.
“Coleman is very hard-working and self-made,” Julian said. “His worth ethic and practice habits have developed exponentially over the last four or five seasons. He would go to the playground and kick. He would grab a bunch of guys and organize some scrimmage soccer games. All of that translated in him being this very disciplined, all-around good soccer player. He can dribble, he can pass and he’s really good at defense.”
A pair of other Patriots made first team all-state in defender Taylor McFarland and Alex Canestraro at utility position. Canestraro tallied 15 goals and dished out five assists. McFarland was also a key component for Wheeling Park’s defense in which the Patriots only gave up 20 goals on the season.
State champion George Washington had two players on the first team in forward Max Tretheway and defender Bryce Coleman.
Tretheway tallied eight goals and four assists in 11 games while the defense, led by Coleman only allowed four goals on the year.
The other forwards on the first team are Brooke’s Eddie Marks (23 goals, 14 assists); Buckhannon-Upshur’s Ryan Hurst (26 goals, four assists) and University’s Riley Nett (24 goals, 11 assists).
Along with Meredith, the midfielders include Brennan King (Jefferson), Adam Seams (Greenbrier East), who had 17 goals and 15 assists and Ryan Holmes (Cabell Midland).
The other defenders include Woodrow Wilson’s Evan Laraba and Greenbrier East’s Matthew Cook.
Timmy Bailey of University and Grayson Maddox of Hurricane are the first team goalkeepers.
Bailey had 44 saves, six shutouts and allowed 14 goals in 14 games while Maddox had six shutouts and only allowed nine goals in 11 games.
The final utility spot on the first team goes to Cabell Midland’s Garrett Shields.
Morgantown’s Azain Uquily captains the second team after turning in a 10-goal, 17-assist season.
Nick Ihnat (George Washington), Jack Hayes (Oak Hill) and Lanty Rose (Greenbrier East) are the forwards.
The second team all-state midfielders include Andrew Glass (Wheeling Park), Liam Cronin (Brooke), Isaac Carney (George Washington) and Lane Tenney (Buckhannon-Upshur).
Sam Squires (Buckhannon-Upshur), Dawson Dillion (Cabell Midland), Christian Johnson (Hurricane) and Isaac Lewis (University) are the defensemen while Andrew Coursin (Brooke) and Alex Catlett (Martinsburg) are the goalkeepers.
Rounding out the second team are Hurricane’s Jake Bock and Jefferson’s Matt Lowe, who are both locked in at the utility spot.
