FAIRMONT – Tucked away at the end of Ogden Avenue, Windmill Park plays host to a slow pitch softball league with games every evening.
Randy Hines, director of softball at Windmill Park, organizes the league, which is sanctioned by the United States Specialty Sports Association.
“USSSA is the biggest sanction out there,” Hines said. “They do soccer, little league baseball, slow pitch and fast pitch [softball].”
As the director of softball, Hines is responsible for the upkeep of the three softball fields at Windmill and scheduling games and tournaments for member teams. He took over that position four years ago but got involved in running the league 17 years ago.
The league itself, known as Northern WV Slowpitch, consists of almost 30 teams of 12 to 15 players across four divisions: five in the higher A division, six in the middle B division, five in the recreational C division, and 13 in the co-ed division.
Most of the teams are pick-up teams formed by people who know each other and want to play softball, according to Hines. There are also some company teams made up of employees from businesses in the region.
Some of the pick-up teams are even sponsored, like Derek Hale’s team, sponsored by Titan Roofing, a construction company from Kingwood.
Hale, a team manager and board member of the league, started playing in 2003 when he read about the league.
“I saw it in the newspaper and wanted to try something new,” Hale said.
According to Hale, everyone in the league is close with one another, willing to help a fellow softball player out.
“It’s all family,” Hale said. “Everybody’s here to help each other.”
The league attracts not just amateurs, but professionals as well.
Tanai Alston from Morgantown plays on Hale’s team. Alston plays professional slow pitch softball in Conference USSSA, what is essentially major league softball. He’s a member of a Virginia team sponsored by Chick-fil-A but has played in the Fairmont league for 20 years.
“[Fairmont] is where we can get our practice in and to see our friends and commemorate with old friends,” Alston said. “It’s a two birds with one stone thing. You get your practice in, but you also get to see people you don’t see all the time.”
Around Windmill Park, Hines makes sure the park is in the best condition it can be. He paints the dugouts to make them look nicer and recently worked with the city council to get new basketball courts that are almost finished along with a new concession stand that will be installed next year.
Hines currently is trying to improve the conditions of the softball fields. He said he’s gone to the council to get turf for field one or even have the fields re-sod by DuraEdge, but the cost has been too much to be approved.
“It was gonna be $57,000 just to get my infield done and sod and stuff, so the city said that was too much,” Hines said. “Now my goal is to just try and get them to donate dirt from DuraEdge, and I put it on the field myself.”
Hines wants this work done because he believes it’s good land to develop and bring more people to it.
“Windmill Park is the second biggest park in Marion County,” Hines said. “And a lot of people don’t know that. It’s a good piece of land, and I think it can be developed further.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.