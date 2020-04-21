Women's basketball coach pondering new look next season

MORGANTOWN – For West Virginia women’s basketball coach Mike Carey, the unwanted, unexpected and unwelcome interruption in the normal college basketball routine off-season hasn’t been a total negative.
For example, his ability to handle high tech stuff such as the ZOOM media conference call he held on Monday morning has improved greatly.
“I’ll tell you what it, it’s telling my age right now. Actually, I’m getting good at this, I’ve been doing a lot of these ZOOM meetings with the team, my players and recruits. I’m getting the hang of this and I didn’t even know what it was before,” he said.
And he’s not getting a lot of complaints at home from the wife, either.
“I’m trimming hedges, putting moss down, painting, fixing things … my wife has a list for me every day. I’ve enjoyed doing them,” he said.
He’s also watched a lot of basketball film and done a lot of thinking about ways to get his program back on track after suffering through a tough second half last year that resulted in a 17-12 record that probably wasn’t going to get them into the NCAAs with anything less than at least reaching the Big 12 Conference Tournament final.
As they were readying themselves to enter the Big 12 Tournament last year, at the arena for the first game, he had a good feeling about his team, felt they were shooting better and playing better.
“I felt we were getting back, got to where we were earlier in the year,” he said. “I felt going into the Big 12 Tournament we had beaten everybody but Baylor and TCU and we could compete with TCU. I felt good going into the tournament. We playing better, playing with a little more energy, scoring better.”
But they never played a game because the season was called off.
There was disappointment, then acceptance, but now that recruiting is over, the reality of the task that lies before him is settling in.
Carey has no fewer than seven new players on his 15-player roster, including three freshmen recruited in the early signing period and then two transfers and two junior college acquisitions this past week. While there is that much new blood, he goes into this season with Tynice Martin, a senior who graduated and was drafted in the third round of the WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks.
“I wish her the best. Those three months off at the start of the season hurt her,” Carey said, referring to a suspension after being arrested on a domestic battery charge. “Not being able to play post-season hurt her a little bit because she was just starting to get back her rhythm and shooting.
“I thought she might go a little bit earlier. I really did but she has an opportunity and that’s all you can ask for. I know the Sparks had a lot of better guards, but they also wanted a couple of young players to come in and work with their older players.
“Her best basketball is ahead of her … WNBA, overseas. We’re proud of her.”
But he has to find a way to get the most out of what he has left and with the disruption that makes matters more difficult.
“You look at our roster and we will have seven new players who don’t know our offense, who don’t know our defense, who don’t know our work ethic and that type of stuff,” Carey said on a ZOOM call with the media on Monday morning.
“It is going to hurt. Bringing that many new players in when they eventually do get here we’re going to have to cram it in and get them to understand, do a lot more film sessions. Then you are getting into conditioning and weight training.
“It’s going to be crazy once they do get here.”
Carey’s two transfers are Jasmine Carson from Georgia Tech and Jayla Hemingway from Mississippi, both of whom may be granted immediate eligibility if the NCAA votes to allow this year’s transfers a one-year exemption from sitting out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carey says he’s always been against doing away with the one year sit out rule, but is having second thoughts this year.
“I think it’s too easy to transfer these days, but in the situation we have now I actually think it’s a good idea,” Carey said. “It depends what shirt you have on. If you have nobody transferring in you don’t want transfers to be eligible but if you’re getting a couple of transfers I guess you want them to be eligible. “
Carey knows that once everyone arrives on campus and practice reconvenes, it will be different than in other years because they lacked the entire off-season work.
“Everyone is going to have to be on the same page. Our returning players are really going to have to help the new players. Seven players are coming in here and don’t understand our defense or anything we’re doing,” he said.
Right now his team is scattered across the country, three of them in Morgantown and the rest trying to do the best they can with what they have at home.
“We’ve sent them workouts and hopefully they are doing things. When we have our ZOOM calls, they say they are doing them. I hope they are, but I don’t really know,” he said. “All of them are ready to come back as soon as possible. When the time comes, we’ll get them to where they need to be.”
Meanwhile, he is spending a lot of time looking at film and assessing his team and what direction he wants to take with it.
“A lot of people think I should come up with some ideas,” he joked, knowing that he’s had some struggles over the past couple of seasons. “I tinkered a little last year but I’m going to do a little more extending, a little more pressure. We may be going into a little bit of zone pressure along with our man to man.
“We saw a lot of triangle and 2 and box and 1s this year. It was amazing how much of that we saw this year. We have to get better at that so I’m looking at ways to attack it. I’ve talked to some other coaches, looking at film.”
Carey does have three solid players to build around in guard Kysre Gondrezick, who was the Mountaineers leading scorer last year with a 15.3 average, forward Kari Niblack, who led in rebounding with 6.9 per game, and point guard Madisen Smith, who led in assists with 83 for the year.
Gondrezick, Carey feels, is sitting on a big season next year because she had physical problems holding her back last year.
“She had nagging injuries. She had an Achilles issure, got out of shape. I’ve talked to her and she’s working out every day. She’s probably in better shape right now than she was during the season. I think she is going to have a great senior year,” he said.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.