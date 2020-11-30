MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia Black Bears will indeed be staying put at their home in Granville this summer, but their corresponding affiliation and competitive landscape will be changing.
The Black Bears, which have played in Granville since 2015, will continue to operate out of Morgantown and play their games in Monongalia County Ball Park, but they will no longer serve as a minor-league affiliate with the Pittsburgh Pirates nor compete in the now-dissolved New York-Penn League.
Instead, the Black Bears will begin a unique venture as one of five founding organizations of the newly-formed MLB Draft League. The league will eventually be comprised of six teams, including several other former NY-Penn League clubs, and the teams' rosters will be made up of draft-eligible prospects. Teams will play a 68-game schedule, and the league will also have an annual All-Star Break that revolves around the MLB Draft. The league will use wooden bats.
The league will be sanctioned by the MLB and operated by Prep Baseball Report (PBR), one of the country's biggest and most respected amateur scouting services.
"The Town of Granville is excited to hear that the West Virginia Black Bears will be playing at Monongalia County Ball Park this spring," said Mayor of Granville Patricia Lewis via a press release from the Black Bears. "We have had a wonderful relationship with the Black Bears and they are an important part of the Granville community. The fans will be looking forward to them returning for the '21 baseball season."
In addition to the Black Bears, fellow former NY-Penn League members Williamsport Crosscutters, Mahoning Valley Scrappers and State College Spikes have also joined the MLB Draft League along with the Trenton Thunder as the league's five founding members. The league is currently in "advanced discussions" to add a sixth team within the coming weeks, according to a press release from the MLB.
The primary focus of the MLB Draft League will be providing draft-eligible players opportunities to be seen by MLB scouts and evaluated through scouting technology, while also offering resources and educational programs to prepare them for the college ranks.
"Each season, the Black Bears' roster will be filled from draft-eligible collegiate players projected as premium selections in that year’s MLB Draft, ensuring Black Bears fans will continue to enjoy high-quality baseball action to go along with the team’s popular fan-friendly, fun ballpark experience," read a press release from the WV Black Bears announcing their move to the MLB Draft League.
The Black Bears have served as a minor-league affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates since 2013 and have competed in the NY-Penn League since relocating to Granville, West Virginia, in 2015.
"(Monday)'s announcement is wonderful news for the Morgantown Black Bears who provide so many West Virginians with entertainment, family time and foster a love of the American pastime," said West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin via a press please from the Black Bears. "Supporting our baseball teams has been a priority of mine and I'm pleased to hear we'll have another Major League Baseball affiliated team here in the Mountain State. As the Black Bears transition to the new MLB Draft League, I will continue to stay committed to ensuring that baseball stays in Morgantown. I look forward to seeing the Black Bears thrive in the years to come."
"The Black Bears being able to keep playing baseball is great news for all of West Virginia. It goes without saying that Morgantown offers so many assets, from the facilities, existing partnerships with the community, and wonderful fans who enjoy watching baseball on West Virginia summer nights," said West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito in the same press release by the Black Bears. "When it was announced that the Black Bears were rumored to be on the list to be eliminated as an MLB affiliate, I worked constantly to make sure we had a suitable way to be able to keep playing baseball and this opportunity allows them to do so."
The Black Bears will maintain their partnership with West Virginia University athletics that allows them to use Monongalia County Ball Park as their home venue as they transition into the new MLB Draft League.
“West Virginia University and the West Virginia Black Bears are fortunate to share Monongalia County Ballpark, one of the premier venues of its kind in the country. The Major League Baseball Draft League will bolster that relationship by providing exciting new opportunities for our student-athletes to grow and develop as they aspire to the big leagues," said WVU President E. Gordon Gee in the press release by the Black Bears. "I look forward to joining Mountaineer fans as we cheer on the future stars of baseball getting their start right here in Morgantown."
