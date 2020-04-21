WVSSAC cancels remainder of 2019-20 basketball seasons, all spring sports seasons

PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission announced on Tuesday that, coinciding with Gov. Jim Justice’s decision to cancel the remainder of the academic school year, they will officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 Boys’ and Girls’ State Basketball Tournaments, as well as the 2020 baseball, softball, tennis, and track and field seasons.
“This is an extremely difficult time for our students, coaches, schools, and communities. West Virginians are a resilient group who will overcome this virus and all the problems that come with it,” WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan said in a press release.
Regarding the annual three-weeks period the WVSSAC typically provides for member schools, Dolan said the WVSSAC will “provide guidance” as “more information comes to light.”
Until then, he reinforced that though tough, both the governor’s decision as well as the WVSSAC’s is in the best interest of the safety of the state, and encouraged everybody to continue to do everything in their power to combat the virus and keep in good health.
“For the safety of our students, schools, and the communities, this was the right decision,” Dolan said.
“The WVSSAC wishes that everyone stay safe during these difficult times. Even though we a practicing physical separation, it is more important than ever to stay connected with our family, teammates, and friends,” Dolan said.
North Marion girls’ basketball coach and athletic director Mike Parrish, who’s team had advanced to the semifinal round at the WVSSAC State Tournament when the season was initially postponed, first learned of the news via an interview with the Times West Virginian.
While he admitted, “I haven’t really had time to absorb it yet,” he shared his condolences for his athletes — particularly the ones he has spent the previous four years coaching, who will see their careers in a particularly disappointing way.
However, he understands the significant danger the ongoing pandemic poses and the potential long-term effect it can have, and was more than pleased to know the WVSSAC has the best interest of its athletes, coaches, and supporters.
“It’s a shame for the kids, but it’s really safety first for everyone. The way this thing is going its hard to tell how long this will last. I really feel bad for the senior athletes,” he said.
“They all talk about safety first, and we didn’t want to risk anyone’s life at this point. They probably made the right choice on that. Because we just don’t know how long this is going to carry on until — it could last into next year,” he said.