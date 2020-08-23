FAIRMONT — The Rachel Rowdies will be restrained. The Hive won’t be quite as abuzz. And the Loop Park Loonies will be much more subdued
The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission announced on Friday that attendance at high school sporting events will be extremely limited this fall due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
Fans in the stands will essentially be limited to the immediate family members of athletes and players, according to a WVSSAC release. Student cheering sections as well as general fans throughout the local community will not be permitted, the WVSSAC announceed.
The exact number of allowable fans will be dependent on each county’s status in accordance with the color-coded COVID-19 metrics map released by Gov. Jim Justice on Aug. 15. If a county is labeled green on the map, “immediate household members only of athletes and coaches” will be permitted for all sports. If a county is labeled yellow, permitted fans will be further limited to “parents of athletes and coaches’ spouses only” in the sports of football, soccer, volleyball and cheerleading. In cross country and golf, immediate household members of athletes and coaches will still be permitted to attend. If a county is labeled either orange or red, no sporting events will be allowed.
Immediate household and family members who are allowed to attend games will likely have to secure their tickets in advance of games, said the WVSSAC, which is recommending schools set up a pre-sale system for tickets. WVSSAC Director Bernie Dolan has speculated about the possibility of schools setting up electronic ticket sales to assist in pre-sales, and said even fans allowed to attend games will likely not be permitted to do so if they do not arrive with a pre-sold ticket.
Attending fans will also be required to wear face coverings if social distancing cannot be maintained. Face coverings at indoor events, such as volleyball and cheerleading, will be required regardless of implemented social distancing guidelines.
Dolan has said on multiple occasions the WVSSAC is working with its member schools to possibly provide greater access and affordable live streaming options for spectators who will not be permitted to attend games this fall. However, there have not been any formal announcements regarding the design of such a plan.
Among other recommendations for fall sporting events, are as follows:
— Separate entrances and restrooms for home and visitor spectators, if possible
— Revised concession sales practices in accordance with guidelines from the local health department
— Permitted media members, but limit press box seating to essential personnel only
— Frequent announcements regarding social distancing and face coverings
