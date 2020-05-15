WVU alum Ken Kendrick joins baseball hall of fame board

Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.