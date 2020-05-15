WVU alum Ken Kendrick joins baseball hall of fame board

MORGANTOWN – Ken Kendrick, general manager partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks and a West Virginia University graduate out of Princeton, has been appointed to the board of directors of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
Kendrick also sits on the WVU board of directors for the WVU Foundation.
“Ken Kendrick has been an unwavering friend of the National Baseball Hall of Fame for years, and we are honored to welcome him to the Museum’s Board of Directors,” said Jane Forbes Clark, chairman of the board of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in a release. “As one of the original members of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ ownership group, Ken has helped build the organization from the ground up with a vision for baseball’s future and a love of its past. His knowledge of the game, and his dedication to the sport, will help guide the Museum’s ongoing mission to preserve history, honor excellence and connect generations.”
Kendrick graduated from WVU in 1965 with bachelor of science degree. He began his career with IBM and three years later founded Datatel Inc., which has become the worldwide leader in the development of computer software for the management of infrastructure technology for colleges, universities and foundations.
An avid baseball fan even before he became involved through his ownership of the Diamondbacks, his hobby of collecting baseball cards started young in life and with his success in business became one of the top collections in the nation.
Kendrick owns the famed 1909 T206 Honus Wagner card once owned by hockey great Wayne Gretzky. The Wagner card and 34 other iconic and rare baseball cards from Kendrick’s collection, title “the D-backs Collection,” were previously displayed at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and at the Phoenix Art Museum.
Kendrick played a strong role in WVU’s recent football history, strongly speaking out against the selection of Bill Stewart to replace Rich Rodriguez after Rodriguez left for Michigan.
Stewart, as interim coach following the stunning upset loss to four-touchdown underdog Pitt cost WVU a chance at playing for the national championship, gave the most famous pregame speech in Mountaineer history and the team responded by unexpectedly beating Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl.
In the midst of a late night-early morning celebration of that victory, WVU athletic director Mike Garrison and Ed Pastilong decided to hire Stewart, whom the players favored and who had the backing of Mountaineers’ quarterback Pat White.
“He is so overmatched it’s not even funny,” Kendrick said at the time. “He’s a nice guy and a father figure. But they had a wonderful architect, and they hired the painter to build the next house. I want Bill Stewart to win, and I want our program to be successful. But I feel bad for our future. I’m very concerned.”
Stewart, of course, would go on to author three consecutive nine-win seasons but lost his job in as much controversy as he got it, then-athletic director Oliver Luck hired Dana Holgorsen to lead the Mountaineers into the Big 12.
Holgorsen was to serve one year as coach in waiting before entering the Big 12 but wound up coaching immediately as Stewart did not accept that decision well and was replaced. He died of a heart attack on a golf course not long after that.
Two years after Stewart was named Mountaineer head football coach, Kendrick felt he had to replace his own manager in Arizona, Bob Melvin, and made a stunning choice for his replacement, naming a man who had never managed anywhere.
His choice was A.J. Hinch and it proved to be a wise choice, but not at that moment. He was too quick on the trigger and Hinch wound up managing the Diamondbacks for 212 games, finishing with an 89-123 record.
However, five years later he was hired by Houston and went to the forefront of the movement toward analytics – fitting Kendrick’s profile perfectly – and put together one of the best five-year resumes in baseball, going 481-329 for a .590 winning percentage with three 100-win seasons and two American League pennants and a World Series title.
The Astros under Hinch wound up in a sign stealing scandal during their World Championship year. Baseball’s investigation could find no evidence of illicit sign stealing last year when they won 107 games and the pennant.
That kept Hinch from being fired but he was suspended along with general manager Jeff Luhnow for the 2020 season and the Astros were fined the maximum allowed — $5 million and lost their first and second draft picks.
Kendrick, meanwhile, has become a generous philanthropist. He owns Bumble Bee Ranch, which is devoted to providing western lifestyle experiences to children’s charities throughout Arizona. He is active in many philanthropic endeavors, beginning with his role as Chairman of the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation. As a prostate cancer survivor, Kendrick has made significant contributions over the years to fund research in that field and in 2013, the Cleveland Clinic created The Kendrick Family Chair for Prostate Cancer Research.
In February 2019, Kendrick won an auction with a bid of $125,000 for the first Marvin Wotring Mountaineer muzzleloader during the Bob Huggins Fish Fry held at Mylan Park, the proceeds benefited the Holy Pursuits Dream Foundation, a nonprofit that provides hunting and fishing adventures to kids battling life-threatening illnesses.
He also has been a generous benefactor of the WVU Foundation over the years.
