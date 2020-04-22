MORGANTOWN – As football seasons go, 1968 was a pretty good year for West Virginia University.
Jim Carlen was about to start his third season of installing what would be a powerful program, having gone from 3-5-2 to 5-4-1 and was getting ready to embark on a 7-3 season which would include a 38-15 road whipping of Pitt which was built on quarterback Mike Sherwood’s 27 of 37 passing performance of 416 yards and two touchdowns.
But there would big news being made before the college football season, NFL news and it was made right there in old Mountaineer Field, which certainly has not played much of a role in NFL lore other than to send the likes of Sam Huff, Chuck Howley, Joe Stydahar and quite a few other WVU players into starring roles.
In many ways, the events in old Mountaineer Field that August 27 day in 1968 are now forgotten, but they marked an important milestone for it was the day that the legendary Paul Brown won his first game with his new Cincinnati Bengals franchise.
True, you can’t find it in the record books for it was an exhibition game, but when you consider the circumstances you understand just what the memory is seared in the minds of those who took part in it, including a young sportswriter who had just left Atlanta to cover the Bengals for the Dayton (Ohio) Daily News through their inaugural season.
Brown was a Hall of Fame coach, the founder of the Cleveland Browns who built them into the dominant team in the old – make that very old and ill fated – All-America Football League. He had been one of the games’ great innovators, creating among other things the draw play and the facemask, was the first coach to use intelligence tests to help evaluate players and to hire a full time coaching staff while also being one of the great talent judges of all-time putting together a team with such legends as Otto Graham, Marion Motley and, oh, yes, a fullback named Jim Brown.
After establishing the Browns as an NFL power and then selling out to Art Modell, Brown was run into retirement by the new owner … but that would last only five years before Brown founded his second team, the Bengals.
To watch him put it together was an amazing sight. They were done no favors in the expansion draft, where they managed to get their hands on only marginal talent. But Brown was determined to succeed, used the draft and free agents to begin his building process.
That first training camp was like a circus, free agent players from all over being flown into Cincinnati in the morning, driven up to training camp in Wilmington, Ohio, being put through some drills and … back on a bus back to Cincinnati to catch a plane before lunch.
It was a motley crew, not very good at first, a team that opened its preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs. In 1966 the Chiefs had won the AFL before losing in the inaugural AFL-NFL Championship Game, not yet dubbed the Super Bowl.
They had a solid 9-5 season in 1967 and the team they had in 1968 would finish 12-2 with the greatest defense in the franchise’s history built around the likes of Buck Buchanan, Ernie Ladd, Curley Culp, Bobby Bell, Willie Lanier and Jim Lynch.
Not that it mattered, for they never got on the field in the first quarter of the meeting with the Bengals, who went through the first quarter of their history without running an offensive play. Then, to top it all off and in true Paul Brown fashion, the player who scored their first touchdown ever, a defensive back named Solomon Brannan, was cut the following day.
But now they Bengals had a couple of games under their belt and had flown into Morgantown to play the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Let’s say these were not the same Steelers they come to be in the ‘70s, for on this late August after the crowd was announced at only 11,500, not a Terrible Towel in sight and Terry Bradshaw about to embark on his sophomore year at Louisiana Tech.
Well, this ragtag group from Cincinnati laid it to the Bengals that day, 19-3, behind a quarterback from Tennessee named Dewey Warren and nicknamed “The Swamp Rat,” who was a 1968 version of Skyler Howard.
How do we know?
This was how we started our story on “The Swamp Rat” that day:
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – He was too small to make it as a quarterback in professional football.
He didn’t have the strong arm required to throw a bomb.
He liked to scramble too much and anyone knows a winner isn’t built around a scrambling quarterback.
What better man then, this misfit among professional football quarterbacks, to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to their momentous first victory?
Five years Paul Brown had gone between victorious and this spry, little old man acted like a rookie coach after his first win.
“How about that,” the coaching legend said. “Well, they gave me the game ball. Welcomed me back to pro football.”
And, another sidebar to the day, was that it came against Art Rooney’s Steelers. It had been said, never confirmed, that Rooney paved the way for Brown’s return to the NFL despite objections from Modell.
“The only thing I didn’t like about this win was it had to come against Art Rooney. He’s my best friend in the game. I can think of a lot of other people I’d have preferred it come against.”
He didn’t name any but you know Modell was at the top of that list.
And so it was Morgantown and old Mountaineer Field left their mark on NFL history at least put an asterisk there, for Brown and the Bengals would go on to have a decent first season as an expansion franchise, winning three games.
By 1970, the Bengals had become a playoff team and 14 years after that first win, the Bengals reached the Super Bowl for the first time, Forrest Gregg, a Hall of Fame guard under Brown in Cleveland, now the coach losing to former Browns assistant, Bill Walsh, and his San Francisco 49ers, 26-21.
The president of that Bengals team was Paul Brown.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.