MORGANTOWN — The reconstruction of West Virginia University’s 2020 football team — so rudely interrupted two practices into the spring by threatening nature of the COVID-19 pandemic — has begun and in mid-June the players will begin assembling in Morgantown on a voluntary basis.
The relaxation of restrictions on a limited basis is the start of a phased-in hoped return to normalcy comes as the WVU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics phased approach to bring staff and student-athletes back to campus and begin reacquainting themselves with their athletic skills and Coach Neal Brown’s system.
Three months have passed since the last pass was thrown and the return will be done cautiously and with the approval of the Big 12 Conference.
Safety is the main concern, even over football, as they begin two-week sessions for coaches and for student-athletes.
Coaches will be the focus June 8-22 while the athletes’ return will be phased in from June 15 through June 29.
"Phase 1 is the first step to getting Mountaineer football ready for the 2020 season," said Shane Lyons, director of athletics in a release. "This two-week phased approach enables us to safely get our football staff and players back to campus and will provide the guidance for the return of other student-athletes starting in July.
“I want to thank our medical team and department staff who worked endless hours in putting together a plan that puts the safety of our football student-athletes, staff and University first."
The plan calls for testing both groups for COVID-19 at least 72 hours prior to their return date, and the results must be negative before they can enter the football facility. In addition, both groups will follow the current CDC guidelines for containing and stopping the spread of COVID-19.
The release outlines a few of the protocols that will be put in place, including limiting personnel in facilities at all times, face covering to be worn in all common areas and daily screening and temperature for staff and athletes.
Rather than working out in enclosed areas, weight room equipment will be relocated outdoors, properly distanced and sanitized after each use. Meetings, rather than being held in an enclosed room, will still be virtual for the time being.
The release also stated that protocols for quarantine and treatment of a positive COVID-19 test are also in place but were not specified.
The Big 12 has also cleared the way for additional sports to phase back onto campus starting July 1 but will follow the same state and University guidelines as will football.
