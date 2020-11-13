MORGANTOWN — Max Duggan's 2020 football season as quarterback for TCU did not get off to a promising start when doctors discovered a previously undetected heart problem.
After some anxious moments, they got it under control and Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson got him ready to play, although he wasn't in the starting lineup in the opener against Iowa State as Matt Downing got the start. But after a rough start that included a sack that produced a fumble which led to a touchdown just before the half, Duggan was inserted into the game.
He turned the TCU offense around, completing 16-of-19 second half passes for an 84.2 completion percentage, the fifth best mark in a game in TCU history, and the Horned Frogs almost came back and pulled off the upset of Iowa State.
Duggan reclaimed his starting job — he started the final 10 games last year — with that performance and now presents the next weekly quarterback challenge to West Virginia, which welcomes TCU to Mountaineer Field for yet another noon start Saturday in a game televised nationally on FOX.
This is a crucial game to WVU, which has not yet lost at home. The Mountaineers come in at 4-3 and tied in the league with TCU at 3-3. A win would guarantee a 5-5 regular season, which would be a big step forward in Brown's second year. With Oklahoma and Big 12 leader Iowa State all that's left after TCU, WVU really needs to put this game in the bank.
It seems every week WVU is looking at a unique challenge at quarterback. The Mountaineers have faced players who haven't played much before, players who are gunslingers in the traditional Big 12 mode, and players like Duggan, a dual threat quarterback who may well offer more of a challenge as a runner than a passer.
A one-time four-star recruit, Duggan, a sophomore, has two 100-yard rushing games, has led TCU in rushing in six of his 18 career starts and last week, against Texas Tech, showed dazzling speed and running ability as he rushed for 154 yards, including an 81-yard scoring dash among three TDs he scored on the ground.
"There's a reason people have rushing quarterbacks," WVU coach Neal Brown said this week. "They're harder to defend."
And Patterson is taking advantage of that.
"They've asked him to carry more of the load as the year has gone on," Brown said. "You've got to prepare for the quarterback in the run game, whether that's a designed run, or in the passing game when he pulls the ball down and scrambles. It makes it more difficult. You have to put one more hat in the box, whether it's your nickel or your safety, to account for him."
The challenge is much the same as Texas' Sam Ehlinger presented last week when the Longhorns held on to beat WVU.
"Player to player they're similar," said WVU defensive line coach Jordan Lesley. "But that does not necessarily translate, because TCU's scheme is a bit different than Texas'. The skill sets are similar, but the scheme means you don't prepare the same way."
Duggan, however, is dangerous any time he has the ball in his hands.
"Most of them are called runs," Lesley said. "Some may look like scrambles but they are really quarterback draws."
Which is why you need that extra man in the box.
WVU has as good a defense as there is in the Big 12, but the offense has been inconsistent.
The most pressing question coming into the game for the Mountaineers is the health of leading rusher Leddie Brown, who lays the foundation for the offense to go. Brown was injured blocking on the first play of the Texas game and, while he gutted it out much of the way, he wasn't right and WVU finished with just a team total of 43 rushing yards.
Neal Brown says he expects Leddie Brown to be ready to play this week, but says he won't use him at less than his best.
Brown had limited practice this week as they put him through rehab.
WVU, without the rushing attack last week, wound up throwing the football 50 times, as quickly-improving quarterback Jarret Doege completed 35 of them and surpassed 300 passing yards for the fourth straight week.
"We as a staff feel great about what he's doing," offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said of Doege. "If you get judged on a guy that gets 35 completions in a week, what he's done over the last three or four weeks. We talk a lot at that position about him being a decisive decision maker and taking care of the football.
"His accuracy is going up, his leadership skills have gone up, he's taking care of the football — knock on wood — and he put us in position to not lose the turnover margin. It's put us in a position to win football games or be in them. So we're very happy where he's at and, like everyone, we are going to push him even more to get better so we can finish games and keep on climbing this ladder."
