WVU lands top wide receiver for 2021

MORGANTOWN – Coach Neal Brown’s West Virginia football team got a big catch on Saturday.
In fact, they hope they got a lot of big catches over the next four years with the 2021 commitment of four-star receiver Kaden Prather from Germantown, Maryland.
Key to landing the prized receiver who was being pursued by more than 30 FBS schools was the relationship between Prather and new offensive coordinator Gerard Parker.
Parker built his relationship with Prather while coaching at Penn State and the relationship was strong enough that it carried over to WVU.
This is the kind of grab that will give a huge boost to Brown’s recruiting efforts with the Mountaineers as he also held offers from, among others, Penn State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, Florida State, Maryland and South Carolina.
Prather, played cornerback in addition to wide receiver, caught 41 passes for 895 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior as he led Northwest High to a 12-2 record. The Jaguars advanced to the 4A state championship game.
