WVU legend Thorn to enter Southern Conference HOF

MORGANTOWN — The honors keep coming for former West Virginia basketball star Rod Thorn, who now has followed induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame and being honored by having his No. 44 jersey retired at a WVU game with being inducted into the Southern Conference Hall of Fame.
West Virginia played in the Southern Conference in the days of Thorn, Jerry West and Hot Rod Hundley and he now joins them, along with WVU football star Sam Huff.
He is joined in this class with one of the NFL’s all-time great receivers, Terrell Owens, who played at Chattanooga from 1992 to 1995, Wayne Tolleson, who played major league baseball for a decade with the Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, women’s basketball star from UNC Greensboro and football star Eric Breitenstein of Wofford, who finished his career as Wofford’s career rushing leader with 5,734 yards, a mark that ranks second in SoCon history.
Making this Hall of Fame is no small accomplishment, even though the Southern League is not considered a power conference, but in addition to West, Hundley and Huff, the company he keeps in the Hall is mind-boggling.
Among those previously inducted were golfer Arnold Palmer, Dick Groat, a National League MVP; running backs Charlie “Choo Choo” Justice and Adrian Peterson and basketball star Frank Selvy, who once scored 100 points in a game; basketball coach Lefty Driesell, football coach Gen. Robert Neyland, tennis great Vic Sexias, basketball coach Everrett Case, basketball player Fred Hetzel, football star Dick Modzelewski, NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and golfer Brad Faxon.
Thorn was a two-time Southern Conference Male Athlete of the Year in the early 1960s as he helped the Mountaineers to a 70-18 record, including 34-4 in conference play. WVU won three straight regular season basketball championships and two conference tournament titles. Thorn was named the conference tournament MVP twice and averaged 21.8 points and 11.1 rebounds a game during his career.
Thorn also played baseball for the Mountaineers, helping them to a 66-21 mark and three SoCon titles with three NCAA appearances.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 1963 NBA Draft, Thorn enjoyed an eight-year playing career in the league before transitioning to coaching and then the front office. The 2002 NBA Executive of the Year, Thorn enjoyed a lengthy career serving as a general manager and team president and working in the league office and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as an executive and a contributor in 2018.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.